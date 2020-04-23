Q: What statute gives the governor and the secretary of Health and Human Services the right to refuse to identify nursing homes that are having coronavirus problems?
Answer: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, that is covered by the North Carolina Reportable Disease Confidentiality statute, General Statute 130A-143, which states that “all information and records, whether publicly or privately maintained, that identify a person who has AIDS virus infection or who has or may have a disease or condition required to be reported pursuant to the provisions of this Article shall be strictly confidential.”
COVID-19 is a reportable communicable disease that is subject to this law, according to Amy Ellis, a public information specialist with HHS. “Providing specific health information, like small numbers of positive test results for a reportable disease in combination with the geographic location at the facility level, makes the protected health information of the individuals served by that facility identifiable,” she said.
Q: We live in Davie County and have been noticing, basically ever since the coronavirus pandemic started, that there have been no deer around. We have regularly seen 10 to 15 deer every day since we moved here back in 1993. Do they know something we still don’t know?
Answer: If the deer know something we don’t, they aren’t talking.
Deer behavior can change throughout the year and can be influenced by such factors as available food, cover, fawning (particularly in June) and breeding (typically in October to December), according to Jason Smith, a regional wildlife biologist with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
“Right now spring green is occurring very rapidly, and in some areas provides dense cover and great food sources for deer and other wildlife,” he said. “New plant growth that occurs during the spring provides tender leaves and nutritious vegetation that is preferred by deer. Deer are likely not noticed as much this time of year because they are staying in and close to habitat areas comprised of dense vegetation that provides them with food and protective cover.”
In other words, they’re sheltering in place and snacking.
Q: Is the Smithfield pork processing plant near Tar Heel, N.C. being closed?
Answer: A spokeswoman for Smithfield Foods said that none of the North Carolina plants have been closed.
The company closed the plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., earlier this month. More than 740 workers there, as well as more than 140 people in close contact with them, have tested positive for COVID-19. Two other processing facilities, in Cudahy, Wisconsin and Martin City, Missouri, closed temporarily because they relied on meat from the Sioux Falls plant — the Cudahy plant specializes in dry sausage and bacon, and the Martin City plant in spiral and smoked hams.
“Without these raw materials, the facility cannot continue to run,” the company said in a press release. The company plans to resume operations in Sioux Falls “once it receives further direction from local, state and federal officials.”
