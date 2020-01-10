Q: Why did the Winston-Salem Symphony not host the annual New Year’s Eve concert this past year? It was one of our favorite concerts.
L.K.
Answer: There were several factors in the symphony’s plans for the 2019-2020 season, according to Mary Beth Johnson, chief operating and patron engagement officer for the symphony. Those factors went beyond audience appeal, she said. “Key among them was a desire to present offerings that include as many of our talented contract musicians as possible.
“New Year’s Eve, like other holidays, often attracts musicians for especially lucrative recurring annual work, she said. “Additionally, our colleagues at the Greensboro Symphony present a long-standing New Year’s Eve concert — we share about 40 percent of the same players, and they clearly cannot be in two places at once.”
Those circumstances regularly require the symphony bring in a high number of non-contract musicians for the annual New Year’s Eve Pops Series concert.
“In a strategic effort to have as many Symphony players rehearsing and performing together throughout the year, we were pleased to introduce a second Pops Series two-performance concert cycle coming up in February with our Music of John Williams concert, which is a crowd favorite,” she said. “Concert-goers will be able to select either Saturday evening or Sunday matinee concert dates for our exciting tribute to the iconic music of prolific film composer, John Williams. This will allow the Symphony to both offer audiences increased access to outstanding seating, and to feature the contracted musicians of the Winston-Salem Symphony on all Pops Series concerts. As you can imagine, the more often ensembles play together, the better they perform together.”
Q: I am a 17-year-old who will still be 17 during the primaries but will be 18 on election day for the general election. I have already preregistered to vote as an independent at the DMV. I know North Carolina allows 17-year-olds to vote in the primaries if they will be 18 on election day, but what are the steps I need to take in order to be able to vote in the primaries this March?
W.S.
Answer: “The voter is correct in that North Carolina does allow 17-year-olds to vote in the primary elections if they will be 18 on election day for the general election,” said Tim Tsujii, director of the Forsyth County Board of Elections. “If he has pre-registered to vote, he can simply go to www.fcvotes.com and check his voter registration by clicking the ‘Am I Registered’ button or he can call the Board of Elections office at 336-703-2800.”
Q: Could you provide some clarity on what’s going on with WSJS Radio sports channel 600 AM. Often there is total silence, and this was the case on Monday.
D.P.
Answer: Technical issues related to the start of the New Year caused some problems, according to a station spokesman, but he said that has been fixed now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.