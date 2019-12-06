Q: I received my property tax bill. I can pay online, which I would find convenient, but if I use my credit card there is a “convenience fee.” I thought it would be a fixed amount, but was surprised that it was not only a percent of my bill, but 2.35 percent, which is kind of outrageous. Can someone tell my what it can’t be some fixed amount? It seems as if they want to discourage this system.
P.S.
Answer: The convenience fees are the exact fees of the payment service provider, and Forsyth County does not receive any of the fees, according to John T. Burgiss, the Forsyth County Tax Assessor/Collector.
“Forsyth County understands the convenience electronic payment options have provided the public and we are pleased to make these options available,” he said in an email response to your question. “Tax Administration contracts with a payment service provider which is determined every few years through a competitive bid process.”
Through Forsyth’s payment service provider, property tax bills can be paid with a flat fee for e-check of $1.50 per transaction; for Visa debit cards of $3.95 per transaction; or if paying by credit card or a non-Visa debit card, a convenience fee of 2.35 percent of the total amount paid will apply. The tax office’s website, www.forsyth.cc/Tax/, has more information.
However, if you want to avoid those fees, there are some options.
“We accept payments in person at 201 N. Chestnut St., Winston Salem, and by mail at P.O. Box 82 Winston Salem, NC 27102,” Burgiss said.
“We also have a 24-hour drop box located at 201 N. Chestnut St., Winston Salem located near the building’s parking deck entrance. Additionally, you can make payments through your bank’s on-line application as available.”
If you have any other questions, you can contact the Forsyth County tax office at 336-703-2300 each weekday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Q: Will there be a Big Eat in Winston-Salem for 2020? If so, when should we expect a list of participating restaurants?
P.D.
Answer: The Big Eat is coming back next year, in January and February in Winston-Salem and later in February in Greensboro.
Local restaurants will be offering up to 50 percent off of signature dishes. A list of participating restaurants has not yet been announced, but you can bookmark the event’s website, bigeatnc.com, to keep up with the latest updates. Restaurants interested in participating can get more information on participating through that site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.