Q: When will 7th Street reopen between Main Street and Chestnut Avenue? I have seen on the city’s website that the work time is “TBA.”
D.W.
Answer: As the city’s website put it, “a drainage project to repair a caved in storm drain is currently underway on 7th Street between Main Street and Chestnut Avenue. Winston-Salem DOT will be responsible for all traffic control in coordination with Norfolk Southern. 7th Street in the areas between Main Street and Chestnut Avenue will be closed indefinitely until further notice.”
According to Keith Huff, director of stormwater/erosion control for Winston-Salem, “The city has been working with Norfolk Southern to make repairs in this area. A date for reopening of this section has not been determined because Norfolk Southern staff have not advised the city when they can return to the site.”
Q: I keep getting phone calls from a number with the area code 102. The lowest number I’ve found in area code directories begin with 2, so where would area code 102 be located? I’m assuming it’s some sort of fraudulent activity and won’t answer it, but I’m curious.
A.N.
Answer: Good assumption. There is no such area code. The North American Numbering Plan, which is the standard used for area codes in the United States and the Caribbean, was developed by AT&T in 1947 and implemented starting in 1951, establishes telephone numbers as we know them, but does not allow a 0 or a 1 in either the area code or the first number of the seven-digital local number. As they explain it, the format is:
NXX-NXX-XXXX
Where N is any digit from 2 through 9, and X is any digit from 0 through 9. So you could have a number 336-555-1212, but you could not have 136-155-1212.
What you are seeing on your caller ID is possibly “spoofing,” where a scammer uses technology to disguise their true area code and hope you will answer.
Q: How can I report a gas station that I suspect is not accurately showing how much gas you pump? It shows more than my tank will actually hold.
V.S.
Answer: The standards division of the N.C. Department of Agriculture inspects gas pumps for accuracy. Yearly inspection stickers are posted on each pump.
It may be that your gas tank holds a little more than you think, but if that is not the case, or if this is happening at a specific gas station but not at others, you can file a report by calling 919-707-3225 or writing to the N.C. Department of Agriculture, Standards Division, 1050 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1050.
You can find out more at www.ncagr.gov/standard/.
Q: Considering that Halloween is on a weeknight this year, Thursday, are there any plans to move it to the next Saturday instead?
A.W.
Answer: Local municipalities generally avoid getting into this subject; in the past, there have been suggestions of moving trick or treating to a Saturday night in cases where it fell on Sunday. But Halloween is and remains Oct. 31. Some places will have early trick or treating on Oct. 26; a list will run in Thursday’s Relish section.
You may want to have some extra candy on hand in case ambitious little goblins go out trick or treating that weekend.
