Q: Why is the new year celebrated in the dead of winter? Wouldn’t the start of spring make more sense?
M.H.
Answer: New Year’s celebrations haven’t always been on Dec. 31 or Jan. 1. In times past, the new year was sometimes celebrated as a religious observance in late March, at the vernal equinox when spring begins.
The earliest recorded New Year’s festival was staged about 2000 B.C. in Babylon. Babylonians celebrated the vernal equinox in late March.
The shift from celebrating the new year in March to celebrating it in January in the Western world began with the Romans in 153 B.C. Under their calendar, the Romans celebrated the new year on March 25, the beginning of spring. High-ranking officials repeatedly tampered with the lengths of months and years to extend their time in office. This eventually brought the new year to Jan. 1.
The Romans had named January after the god Janus, which has two faces, one that looks backward and one that looks forward. So to them, it seemed like a natural time to set the turn of the year.
After Rome’s conversion to Christianity in the fourth century, it continued to hold New Year’s celebrations. The Kalends of January (the first of every month was known as the Kalends) followed the Saturnalia festival of December and included feasting, staying up all night and drinking.
The Christian church at first tried to abolish it as a pagan practice and set up Jan. 1 as a holy day, the Feast of the Circumcision of Christ, to encourage sober behavior.
During the Middle Ages, the church remained staunchly against New Year’s celebrations, and the observance vanished in predominantly Catholic countries. When it re-emerged, the holiday was observed on a variety of days. For a time it was March 25 in England, Easter Sunday in France, Christmas Day in Italy and Dec. 15 in Spain.
Only within the past 400 years has Jan. 1 enjoyed widespread acceptance as New Year’s Day.
Q: What does the phrase “auld lang syne” from the traditional New Year’s Eve song actually mean?
S.C.
Answer: Literally translated from Scottish dialect, the phrase means “old long since”; colloquially, it translates to “the good old days,” according to The People’s Almanac.
The exact origins of the phrase are unknown. The poem that formed the basis of the song as we know it was written by Scottish poet Robert Burns, but it was based on earlier works.
In a letter dated Dec. 17, 1788, Burns wrote, “Is not the Scotch phrase Auld lang syne exceedingly expressive? There is an old song and tune which has often thrilled through my soul. You know I am an enthusiast in old Scotch songs.”
The letter also included Burns’ first rendition of the poem as we have come to know it.
An earlier poem with some of the same lines is dated back to a poet named Sir Robert Ayton who lived from 1570 to 1638. His poem begins:
Should auld acquaintance be forgot,
And never thought upon,
The flames of love extinguished,
And freely past and gone?
Is thy kind heart now grown so cold
In that loving breast of thine,
That thou canst never once reflect
On old-long-syne?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.