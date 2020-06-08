Q: My mail was delivered the other night at 7:20 p.m. It’s not the first time this has happened. Is that a normal time to expect mail delivery on a weekday?
T.C.
Answer: Not a lot in 2020 is going the way it normally would.
“Postal Service carriers may deliver earlier in the morning or later in the day for a variety of reasons, including periods of high volume,” said Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service. “Many Post Offices have implemented enhanced safety measures in response to COVID-19, including staggered start times for carriers.”
***
Q: I received a letter that my late mother would be getting a check or debit card from the stimulus program. I’m assuming it is because we filed taxes for her in 2018. Are they requiring the payment be sent back?
S.T.
Answer: Yes. According to the IRS, if someone died before receiving a stimulus payment, it should be returned. Send it back to the Memphis Refund Inquiry Unit, 5333 Getwell Road, Mail Stop 8422, Memphis TN 38118. That unit handles not only North Carolina but also Alabama, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota and Tennessee. If you are handling the estate of someone from a different state than those, you can find a list of the Refund Inquiry Units at finance.yahoo.com/news/stimulus-check-dead-person-164134407.html.
***
Q: Can you provide a recipe for making your own hand sanitizer? I still can’t find any in stores.
S.L.
Answer: Here is a recipe recommended by N.C. Cooperative Extension: In a medium container, combine:
- One teaspoon of 3% Hydrogen Peroxide.
- One tablespoon of 98% glycerin.
and either
- One cup plus two tablespoons of 99% isopropyl alcohol, added to one/fourth of a cup plus one teaspoon of distilled or boiled cold water,
or
- One cup plus three tablespoons of 91% isopropyl alcohol, added to two tablespoons plus two and one-half teaspoons of distilled or boiled cold water.
After you have mixed the formula, fill a small spray bottle with the solution and label it clearly with the contents. To use, spray the sanitizer on all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
“There are a lot of different recipes for making hand sanitizer right now,” said Kimberly Gressley, director of Forsyth County’s Cooperative Extension office. “Hand sanitizer is considered an OK defense against COVID-19; however, properly washing your hands with soap and water is your best defense. Hand sanitizer is in limited supply so this has led people to make their own.”
She said that many recipes for hand sanitizer circulating on the internet “are inaccurate and not effective. Hand sanitizer is made from specific measurements of certain strengths of ingredients.”
More shredding
Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, will hold a community shred event from 9 a.m. to noon June 20. They will be accepting monetary donations to benefit food programs serving children in Forsyth County and other missions of the United Methodist Women.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
