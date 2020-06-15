Q: We have had trouble finding restaurants that require the wearing of masks for their food service employees. What are the current regulations for this?
L.H.
Answer: It is strong recommended that restaurant workers wear masks, but it is not required by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said Kelly Haight Connor, communications manager. “The length of time they are within six feet of patrons is brief,” she said.
Many restaurants do make it a policy that their staff must wear masks, and SAM has heard from a lot of readers concerned about this. If you are concerned about a particular restaurant’s policy, you can ask to speak with the manager on duty or the owner.
“It is strongly recommended for North Carolinians to wear cloth face coverings, especially when people will be within 6 feet of other people for a sustained time,” Connor said. “This can be a way to reduce respiratory droplets spread. However, there are some situations where wearing a face covering may not be appropriate — for example children under two or people with some medical or behavioral health conditions.”
It is required that personal care workers wear a mask “because by nature of their work, they need to be within six feet of a patron for a prolonged time,” Connor said.
Q: I peruse the obituaries in the newspaper but have not seen any victims of the pandemic coronavirus identified. Is it prohibited or just considered unadvisable?
M.P.
Answer: Specific causes of death are rarely included in the obituary listings, and that is a matter for the family and the funeral home to decide about.
Q: I am 70 years old and grew up in Winston-Salem. I seem to remember an Ask SAM column in the Winston-Salem paper from my high school days, but I may have been imagining that. How long has Ask SAM been around?
S.C.
Answer: The Ask SAM column started out on Oct. 10, 1966, as the Sentinel Answer Man in the Twin City Sentinel, the afternoon newspaper in Winston-Salem at the time. The first column, incidentally, dealt with why county commissioners met at 2 p.m. which made it hard for working people to attend.
The column was written originally by news editor Bill Williams, with assistance from Christine Friedenberg, who eventually took over the column in 1984. In 1985, when the Sentinel folded, SAM moved over to the Winston-Salem Journal and was written by David Watson, a Journal editor. It was renamed the “Straight Answer Man.”
In 2000, after Watson’s death, Ronda Bumgardner took over and the name was changed to “Straight Answer Ma’am.” When she left in 2009, the Journal library staff, led by Julie Harris, took over for a while. In 2010, Tim Clodfelter, who had been Watson’s assistant in the 1990s and helped over the years, took over and it returned to “Straight Answer Man.”
Thanks
“I want to thank the lady who paid for my groceries at Food Lion on N.C. Highway 150 last Thursday, June 13. I was shocked and surprised at her kindness. At this time, there is not enough kindness being shown and I just want to bless her the way she has blessed me. Just wanted your readers to be aware that there are still thoughtful, special people in this world.” — K.G.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
