Q: Our family has been going to Tanglewood Festival of Lights for years and lately the lines to get into park has been very long. Is there a reason why the Festival of Lights Committee does not let you buy a ticket for event online? It seems to be the gridlock is paying to get into the park and if there was a faster way to pay, which to me is buying a ticket online.
K.B.
Answer: Visitors can pre-purchase tickets that can then either be picked up from Tanglewood Park or mailed, said Jessica Sanders, marketing and events manager for Forsyth County Parks and Recreation. “Each year we do evaluate online ticketing, however the fees that the online ticketing companies charge are too cost prohibitive at this time.”
Q: I own a small lot in Winston-Salem zoned R9. I am interested in letting a food truck park here during breakfast and lunch hours. Do I need to get this rezoned to business to allow this? What do I need to do?
N.A.
Answer: The actual designation is RS9, not R9. According to Chris Murphy, deputy director of Planning and Social Services for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County. “It’s primarily Residential Single-Family use — hence the RS — it allows churches, schools and other similar uses but doesn’t allow for commercial as a primary use; home occupations as an accessory use are the only commercial uses allowed (think home office, single-chair hair dresser, etc),” Murphy said.
Unfortunately for your plan, “A food truck would not be permitted in the RS9 zoning district,” said Jeff Vaughn, senior zoning inspector with the city. “If the owner wishes to inquire about rezoning the property, they should contact Planning and Development Services at 336-747-7070.”
Q: What is getting ready to happen at Medical Park Hospital, where they tore down the old offices last year? There is lots of activity there now.
P.E.
Answer: The former office building site is the staging area for construction projects taking place at Forsyth Medical Center, Samantha Williams, a spokeswoman for Novant Health, told Journal business reporter Richard Craver.
Those projects include master facility updates — including upgrades to patient rooms, enhancement of women’s and children’s center and services, a facility kitchen remodel and expansion, and the design of a future critical care tower; and renovations for the Novant Health Oncology Services clinical trial unit.
Q: A recent article said that three students from the UNC School of the Arts were making a presentation at Disney Imagineering about the Happy Hill neighborhood. How did they do?
F.A.
Answer: Three third-year students from the school — Bailey Heppler, Jacob Frizzelle, and Shannon Kelly — formed a team that was one of six from around the country that made the finals of Disney’s 29th annual “Imaginations Design Competition” for design students. The top three teams won cash prizes, and all finalists had the opportunity meet and network with Disney personnel, go behind-the-scenes, and interview for paid internships.
“Unfortunately, they did not place in the top three, but they’re still very grateful for the experience,” said Lauren Whitaker, a spokeswoman for UNCSA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.