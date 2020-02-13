Q: Why does the Forsyth County Public Library waste money sending reminders through the mail about overdue books when it does not charge fines for them? They should consider not wasting taxpayer money on stamps and do away with the snail mail.
J.T.
Answer: “While the Forsyth County Public Library does not charge overdue fines for books, it does need to have books and audio-visual items returned in a timely manner,” said Elizabeth Skinner, associate/interim library director.
The library charges overdue fines for DVDs at a rate of $2 a day for a maximum fine of $20 for each item, Skinner said.
As for the use of “snail mail,” library patrons are encouraged to register an email with the library when they apply for a library card, she said, and email notices are sent out in lieu of printed notices at 5 and 10 days overdue. About 50 percent of library cardholders have chosen to get email notices.
“All notices are printed and mailed when items are 15, 30 and 45 days overdue,” she said. “At 15 days overdue, patrons are assessed a bill for the replacement cost of items. At any time in the overdue process, if items are returned in good condition, all replacement costs are waived and notices cease. If patrons lose, damage or never return materials they are assessed the replacement cost of each item.”
In addition to being billed for overdue items, patrons with fines or bills are not allowed to check out further materials or use the library’s public computers.
Q: Why was there a survey crew at Bethabara Park last week? Are there changes in store for the park?
A.S.
Answer: Those surveyors were onsite at Historic Bethabara Park as part of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities’ North Mill Creek Sewer Outfall Project, according to Gale Ketteler, public information officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities.
“The general alignment of the new sewer line is along Mill Creek between Reynolda Road and Hanes Mill Road,” she said. “Although the new sewer line is within the limits of Historic Bethabara Park, the main campus along Bethabara Road will not be affected. Anticipated completion is Fall 2021.”
Free Mulch Dates
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities has announced dates for its annual free leaf mulch to the public.
The mulch will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on Friday, April 10, and Saturdays April 11, 18, and 25 as well as May 2.
“Leaf mulch will only be available while supplies last and operators will load your vehicle from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility, 180 Northstar Drive in the Forum 52 Business Park off Forum Parkway in Rural Hall,” according to the Utilities division. “All loads must be fully covered before leaving the site. If you do not bring a tarp or cover, your vehicle will not be loaded.”
The mulch is only for homeowners in cars and pickup trucks with or without trailers; large vehicles over one ton will not be allowed to receive mulch under any circumstances. All loads must be fully covered before leaving the site; if you do not bring a tarp or cover, your vehicle will not be loaded.
