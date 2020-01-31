Q: How did the custom of asking groundhogs what they think of the weather come about?
M.B.
Answer: Sunday is Groundhog Day, an annual tradition in which the furry critters are used to predict whether winter will end soon or not. According to the legend, if a groundhog comes out of its burrow and sees its shadow, winter will last six more weeks.
The tradition originated in a European custom called Candlemas, in which the clergy would bless candles on Feb. 2 and people would light them in their windows to ward off the darkness of midwinter. The weather on Candlemas was held to indicate the course of winter. One of the traditions involved turning to the humble hedgehog for its weather-predicting skills. If a hedgehog, considered to be a wise animal, came out of its hole on a sunless day and didn’t see its shadow, it would stay outside. But if it was sunny, it would see its shadow and retreat into its lair for six more weeks of winter.
The tradition migrated to America with German settlers, and the groundhog, another hibernating animal, was substituted for the hedgehog. “Punxsutawney Phil” in Pennsylvania is the most famous prognosticator, but he’s not the only one out there predicting the weather. Each year, nature centers and other venues around the country trot out their groundhogs — or in some cases other animals — to make local predictions.
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh has special events planned Sunday around their Sir Walter Wally, from noon to 5 p.m., starting at noon just outside the museum’s front entrance with a “shadow ceremony.” Afterward, there will be games and activities including a “groundhog toss” (“no live animals will be harmed,” a publicist for the museum assured SAM), crafts, and a special program about animals in winter.
Discovery Place in Charlotte will also have events Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. for Queen Charlotte (with an invitation-only ‘live shadow check’ ceremony before the museum opens to the public). Events will include animal encounters, a puppet show, a Groundhog Day Prognostication Presentation at 2:30 p.m. and a winter nature walk at 4.
Kaleideum North will have a Shadow Puppets event from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday where visitors can make their own groundhog and see if it really did see its shadow.
Q: Are there any shredding events coming up in the near future?
C.P.
Answer: We have not yet heard of any in February, but here are the ones we have heard of that are coming up in the next few months:
- March 7: Cherry Street United Methodist Church, 117 N. Cherry St. in Kernersville, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. .
- March 21: Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, 9 a.m. to noon. Donations of $5 a file box or bag.
- April 4: Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, 9 a.m. to noon.
- April 18: Bermuda Run Garden Club, at Bermuda Run Town Hall parking lot, 120 Kinderton Blvd., 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $5, cash only, for each grocery bag or box.
- May 30: Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, 9 a.m. to noon. Suggested donations of $5 a box .
