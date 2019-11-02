Q: During September, the Journal appeared to be transitioning away from printing MLB boxscores. On any given day, there may have been many games the previous day or night, yet no boxscores were in the sports section, but there were more feature stories instead. Was this lack of boxscores a prelude to not printing them at all when the 2020 baseball season begins?
Answer: Adam Houston, lead editor in sports for the Journal, said that the Journal sports section is dedicated to providing comprehensive coverage that is of interest to our readers. “To do that, a high priority is placed on stories written by our staff writers or from sources writing about things affecting teams and franchises in the state,” he said.
“With football season starting in August, the number of stories written by Journal writers and from other sources about NFL and college teams of interest increased, which led to a decrease in the amount of space remaining to include boxscores from Major League Baseball games,” Houston said. “Baseball boxscores have long been part of the Journal sports section, so when the number of them appearing in print is reduced, it is so we can get a story of interest to our readers into the section. There currently is no plan to stop printing baseball boxscores in the section for the 2020 season or at any point beyond that.”
Q: Can you tell me if there is a photography restriction in county-owned buildings?
Answer: “In public areas of county-owned buildings, people may take photographs, as long as doing so does not interfere with county business or others’ ability to access county services,” said Damon Sanders-Pratt, Deputy Forsyth County manager. “People may not take pictures in the Hall of Justice or in any area of a county building that has confidential information, services or activities.”
Q: Why do signs leaving Piedmont Triad International Airport direct Winston-Salem drivers so far out of their way to get to Winston-Salem? The new route easily takes 10 to 15 minutes longer than before.
Answer: Stephanie Freeman, marketing and customer relations manager for PTI Authority, said that neither route adds that much time to the drive.
The N.C. Department of Transportation installed those signs and decided what the messages would be, she said. “When it was driven by staff, measuring from the sign in question to the point of commonality of both routes, which is the end of the ‘on’ ramp from N.C. 68 to I-40 (westbound), the route as signed was longer by about 1.5 miles, but faster by about one minute,” she said.
“This is because the route as signed is 100 percent limited access highway — no signals, where the N.C. 68 path includes two signalized intersections. During peak traffic hours you can get backed up significantly when trying to enter I-40 from N.C. 68. Also, the speed limit on 840 and 40 is faster than on N.C. 68. So it’s highly dependent on whether or not you catch the signals on 68 red or green, but in general, the routes are within a minute or two of each other assuming no traffic.”
In either case, the time from the airport to I-40 by either route is roughly five to eight minutes, she said, depending on signals and traffic.
