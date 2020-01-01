Q: How many actors and actresses from “The Andy Griffith Show” went on to be on the show “Gomer Pyle, USMC”?
C.H.
Answer: Ken Clark, the co-author of “The Andy Griffith Show Book” and the “Presiding Goober Emeritus” of the Andy Griffith Show Rerun Watcher’s Club, said that he doesn’t know an exact number of how many actors appeared on both shows, “but it’s a bunch.”
That includes guest appearances by Andy Griffith, Ron Howard, George Lindsey and Frances Bavier (all as their Mayberry characters), and Hal Smith (Otis), Denver Pyle (Briscoe Darling) and Maggie Peterson (Charlene Darling) as different characters, he said.
“Gomer” regular Allan Melvin (Sgt. Hacker) appeared as eight different characters on “Andy,” and Ronnie Schell played two different characters in Mayberry after already in his role as Duke Slater on “Gomer.”
Bear in mind that continuity wasn’t in the forefront on much of classic television in those days. As we’ve mentioned in the past, even Barney Fife’s full name and age weren’t given consistently.
And actors would tend to pop up in multiple roles on a given show, whether it was a comedy, drama, or a sci-fi series such as “Star Trek.”
Going the other direction, sometimes different actors would play the same character. On “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” the aforementioned Allan Melvin and Marty Ingels (who bear very little resemblance to one another) both turned up in the role of Rob’s army buddy, with a slight name change (Sol? Sam? Pomeroy? Pomerantz?) but apparently as the same fellow.
As to why there were so many performers who kept turning up on both “Andy” and “Gomer,” there’s a reason for that, according to Clark.
“The same people at CBS handled casting for both shows, which helps explain much of the overlap between the shows,” Clark said.
“Perry Mason,” “The Twilight Zone” and “Gunsmoke” are other shows of that era with lots of familiar Mayberry faces. Many of the same production crew and writers worked on both shows as well, he added.
“Not surprisingly, another series with lots of Mayberry actors is ‘Matlock.’ Don Knotts, Betty Lynn (Thelma Lou) and Aneta Corsaut (Helen Crump) have recurring roles on ‘Matlock,’ as does Mayberry writer Everett Greenbaum as Judge Lawrence Katz. Maybe less expected, lots of Mayberry actors, and writer Greenbaum once again, also appear on ‘Seinfeld.’”
Q: On Interstate 40 Westbound between Winston-Salem and Statesville, there are orange sensors about every mile or so. They are not traffic cameras as they have no lens, just a white opaque cover. It is portable with wheels and is solar powered. What can it be?
L.I.
Answer: “These sensors are part of our ‘smart work zone’ implemented for the I-40 pavement rehabilitation project,” said Pat Ivey with the N.C. Department of Transportation. “They are used to monitor traffic and when traffic queues or backups are detected, message boards are activated to give additional information to motorists such as detour routes and merging directions. The same system is being used on the Business 40 project.”
