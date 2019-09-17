Q: Why did it cost $20 to park at last Friday’s Wake Forest-Carolina football game? That amount seems excessive.
Answer: SAM has heard from several people who were upset about how much was being charged. According to Steve Shutt, assistant athletics director for Wake Forest University, parking prices at BB&T Field and Joel Coliseum, he said, “are much like ticket prices. They vary depending on opponent and demand. Our parking prices have consistently been between $10 and $20 since 2017.”
The parking price for the North Carolina game was $20, he said. “There are certain basketball games that are $20 and other football and basketball games that are $10 or $15.” The same pricing structure applies to concerts and other events at BB&T Field and Joel Coliseum.
Q: What groups are collecting clothes and shoes for Hurricane Dorian survivors and how do we send items to them? What other items are they collecting? Thank you for helping get this information out.
Answer: “It’s always best to send cash donations in the case of emergencies to the Salvation Army as opposed to clothing/shoes,” said Kathy Davis, program director of HandsOn Northwest North Carolina, which helps charitable organizations and people wanting to donate or volunteer. “They can decide what is truly needed and best help more people, not just those with a certain clothes/shoe size. For instance, money can be used to purchase food, water, other necessities. The American Red Cross would be another agency that people can make donations to.”
Q: Can you tell me what the numbers next to the channels in the TV guide in Saturday’s Journal are? And why do they not have the Smithsonian Channel listed?
Answer: The channel numbers are where to find the channels on Spectrum Cable, which is the TV service used by most customers in our area. There is not room in the guide for all the channels available on Spectrum, and adding Smithsonian would require either eliminating an existing channel or shrinking the type size to squeeze it in.
Shredding
On Friday, Forsyth Technical Community College will hold a free shredding event for students, employees and the community, to help encourage protecting personal information. Archive Information Management will be onsite with its truck and receptacles to dispose of documents and other items, including hard drives, floppy disks, VHS tapes and DVDs. Staples, paper clips, binder clips, and rubber bands do not need to be removed from documents. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Technology Building on the Forsyth Tech campus, 2100 Silas Creek Parkway.
Thanks
J.M. wrote in to thank whoever paid for her meal when she had dinner alone on Sept. 14 at Pete’s Family Restaurant in Clemmons. “I am expressing sincere and heartfelt thanks for that very touching and generous surprise,” she wrote. “I hope this ‘indirect’ acknowledgement of their uncommon kindness reaches them. Their unexpected demonstration of pure and simple goodness was genuinely appreciated.”
