Q: I went to early voting. As a registered Republican, I wanted to vote a complete ballot, all parties, all candidates. I was told I could only vote a Republican ballot as that was what printed out, so I did not vote. I think this is fraud. What is your take?
J.C.
Answer: What you were told is correct. In a partisan primary in North Carolina, a voter who is registered with a political party may only participate in that party’s primary, according to Tim Tsujii, director of the Forsyth County Board of Elections.
“Voters who are registered as unaffiliated may participate in one of the other party primaries, except for Constitution and Green Party,” he said. “Unaffiliated voters may choose either the Democratic, Libertarian, Republican ballot, or a non-partisan ballot. They may not select the Constitution or Green party ballot. Both the Constitution and Green parties have opted to hold closed primaries this year.”
Only 11 states — Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Hawaii, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Vermont and Wisconsin — have open primaries where a registered voter can vote in any primary regardless of affiliation.
You can still vote today, but you will have to vote in your party primary. On November 3, you will be able to vote for any candidate you wish in the general election, regardless of their party affiliation.
Q: Is there anything you can do if the candidate you voted for in early voting drops out before the end of the primary voting?
L.M.
Answer: No. “As voters, we are only allowed to cast one ballot,” Tsujii said. There is no way to rescind your early vote.
Q: Is it true that 17-year-olds can vote in the primary if they will turn 18 by Election Day in November?
M.S.
Answer: Yes. However, “they are not eligible to vote on the local sales tax referendum,” Tsujii said.
Q: How can I find which polling place I need to go to?
F.S.
Answer: Go to fcvotes.com and click on “Find My Polling Place.”
Q: I have a gift certificate from Cities Bar & Grill. Did any restaurant agree to honor their gift certificates after they closed?
B.G.
Answer: Cities gift certificates can be used at Johnny B’s Grillhouse, 2504 Somerset Center Drive, which is just a few block from the old Cities location. For more information, call
336-293-6009; visit www.johnnybsgrillhouse.com; or find the restaurant on Facebook.
Q: We have tried for six weeks to get an appointment to get a driver’s license permit for my grandson at the local DMV office. When we try to call, it transfers you to a recording in Raleigh.
K.L.
Answer: The DMV is working to make online appointments available soon, said John Brockwell, a spokesman for the division. Until then, the best way is to contact a driver license office directly or contact the DMV call center at 919-715-7000, he said. “Many of the larger offices have an appointment backlog of several weeks,” he said.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.