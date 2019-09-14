Q: I called Wake Forest Football’s ticket office and was told you cannot bring portable bleacher seats to Groves Stadium. Also saw on their website that one cannot even bring a bleacher cushion to sit. What is the rationale for this policy on their part?
J.I.
Answer: “The policy at BB&T Field is that you cannot bring metal or plastic framed chairs or seat cushions into the stadium,” said Steve Shutt, associate athletic director for Wake Forest University Athletics. “The soft-sided seat cushions are permissible.”
The reason for this policy, he said, is that cushions made with metal or hard plastic can pose a risk to others. They do allow rental of metal-framed seat cushions on game day for $8, he said; those are affixed to the bench by a person who comes to your seat location, Shutt said.
A list of prohibited items can be found at godeacs.com/sports/2018/7/27/gameday.aspx
Q: I have no access to computers or even use them. I have tried repeatedly to get a number to find out if a deceased person had life insurance. Would you please reprint that information?
M.J.
Answer: You’re thinking of the North Carolina Department of Insurance’s “Lost Life Insurance and Annuity Inquiry Service,” to help consumers locate benefits from life insurance policies or annuity contracts that were purchased in North Carolina.
The information is available for beneficiaries, executors and legal representatives. The easiest method is online, at www.ncdoi.com/Consumer/Finding_a_Lost_Life_Insurance_Policy.aspx. However, if you do not have computer access, you should call the DOI’s Consumer Services division at 855-408-1212 for assistance or write to N.C. Department of Insurance Consumer Affairs Division, Life Policy Locator, 1201 Mail Service Center, Raleigh NC 27699-1201.
“Requests will be forwarded to North Carolina-licensed life insurance companies once the request has been received,” according to the website. “Insurance companies will then contact the beneficiary if a policy is located.”
Q: I have several boxes of old silver-plated engraved trophies which no one wants. Can you suggest the proper way to dispose of them?
P.J.
Answer: Trophies generated by a household can be disposed along with other residential trash, or can be taken directly to Hanes Mill Road Landfill for disposal, according to Jan McHargue, assistant utilities director for solid waste with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities. “Large quantities generated by an industry or commercial source would be handled like other special waste, and would be subject to our waste determination process to determine suitability for landfilling,” she said.
Silverplate metal is not accepted by the recycling program locally, according to the city recycling coordinator and Waste Management, and OmniSource also will not accept the material.
Another option is to contact AwardsMall.com, which recycles old trophies in a program that supports nonprofit groups. There are, however, charges involved in sending them old trophies. You can find more information on that program at www.awardsmall.com/Trophy-Recycling_ep_46.html.
If we hear of any other suggestions, we will run a follow-up.
