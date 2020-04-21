Q: My brother gets upset every time he hears someone call COVID-19 THE "Chinese virus." Historically, haven't there been viruses, diseases, epidemics etc named for the geographic area in which they originated?
Answer: Historically, perhaps, but that is not the way modern diseases are named. Even in the past, such place names haven't been accurate, such as the so-called "Spanish flu" from 1918, which originated in the United State, not Spain.
Five years ago, in a 2015 report, the World Health Organization called on scientists, national authorities and the media to "follow best practices in naming new human infectious diseases to minimize unnecessary negative effects on nations, economies and people."
So those concerns predate the COVID-19 pandemic. The name COVID-19 stands for coronavirus disease 2019, a disease that is caused by a virus named SARS CoV-2.
According to WHO guidelines, "The best practices state that a disease name should consist of generic descriptive terms, based on the symptoms that the disease causes (e.g. respiratory disease, neurologic syndrome, watery diarrhea) and more specific descriptive terms when robust information is available on how the disease manifests, who it affects, its severity or seasonality (e.g. progressive, juvenile, severe, winter). If the pathogen that causes the disease is known, it should be part of the disease name (e.g. coronavirus, influenza virus, salmonella)."
If you want to take a deep dive into the naming conventions, and the rationale behind them, you can check out a three-page document that spells out the best practices at www.who.int/topics/infectious_diseases/naming-new-diseases/en.
As for what kind of names should not be used, WHO says specifically that "terms that should be avoided in disease names include geographic locations (e.g. Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, Spanish Flu, Rift Valley fever), people’s names (e.g. Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, Chagas disease), species of animal or food (e.g. swine flu, bird flu, monkey pox), cultural, population, industry or occupational references (e.g. legionnaires), and terms that incite undue fear (e.g. unknown, fatal, epidemic)."
“This may seem like a trivial issue to some, but disease names really do matter to the people who are directly affected," said Dr. Keiji Fukuda, assistant director-general for health security for WHO, in that 2015 statement. "We’ve seen certain disease names provoke a backlash against members of particular religious or ethnic communities, create unjustified barriers to travel, commerce and trade, and trigger needless slaughtering of food animals. This can have serious consequences for peoples’ lives and livelihoods.”
In a column at Lifehacker.com, senior health editor Beth Skwarecki wrote "So, yes, there were diseases named that way in the past, but the public health community learned from their mistakes and we don’t do that anymore. Anybody who is arguing, today, in 2020, for a geographical name for a disease is either naive of this history... or is trying to deliberately stir up xenophobic sentiments."
It's also worth noting that a generic name such as "Chinese virus" ignores the fact that China is a huge land mass. It would be like being asked what city you're from and answering "The United States."
