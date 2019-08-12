Q: I am a frequent bicycler on the Salem Creek Greenway and surrounding trails. Recently on one of the trails, I was greeted by a goat standing in a fenced-in area chewing on kudzu. I paused and then noticed about 10 to 20 other tagged goats, including several juveniles. What exactly is this project that is being conducted in this area?
D.T.
Q: Can you tell me why there is an electric fence on the Salem Creek Greenway near Bowman Gray Stadium and Winston-Salem State University?
L.P.
Answer: The fence is there to keep in the goats, which are currently on the Salem Creek portion of the greenway and are part of a city of Winston-Salem project to assist with the control of vegetation along the section of greenway between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and U.S. 52.
“Prior to placing the goats at the site, staff reached out to WSSU to notify them of the project because the location is adjacent to WSSU property,” said Johnnie Taylor, operations director for the city of Winston-Salem. “Staff evaluated herbicides and mowing as other possible options to manage the vegetation, but the goats provide the best solution due to environmental concerns. The goats will be on-site for three years, mainly in the spring and summer months.”
Q: What is the projected completion date of the bypass from Interstate 40 to U.S. 52?
L.W.
Answer: “The entire section of the beltway from US 421/Business 40 to U.S. 52, currently under construction, should be complete by Fall 2022,” said Pat Ivey with the state Department of Transportation. “Individual segments will open as they are completed. Construction on the segment between Business 40 and I-74 is scheduled to begin in Fall 2020.”
Q: How can I get an E-Z Pass to use for trips to the Charlotte airport?
K.P.
Answer: You can find information on North Carolina’s NC Quick Pass transponder — which handles toll programs in North Carolina and other states, including Florida’s SunPass and Georgia’s Peach Pass — by going to ncquickpass.com and signing up online or by calling 877-769-7277. The website also includes FAQs, billing options and customer service.
Q: Will you please tell me the phone number of Fox News?
C.W.
Answer: If you want to contact Fox News, you can call the channel’s viewer services line at 888-369-4762; write to the network at 1211 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10036 (if you are writing about a specific show, include it in the address); or submit a comment on a show, send a news tip, and so on, to help.foxnews.com/hc/en-us/requests/new, which has a drop-down menu with various options.
Q: We received a Cities restaurant gift certificate last Christmas. The restaurant has closed; where can we use this now?
W.W.
Answer: Cities Grill and Bar gift certificates can be used at Johnny B’s Grillhouse at 2504 Somerset Center Drive, just a few blocks down South Stratford Road from the old Cities location. For more information, call 336-293-6009, visit www.johnnybsgrillhouse.com or find Johnny B’s Grillhouse on Facebook.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com