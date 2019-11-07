Q: I am interested in finding out more about all of the sound walls that are popping up all over Forsyth county. We started becoming curious when the new bridge at Peacehaven Road started going up. What is the purpose of these walls in areas where there aren’t any houses or apartments? How much money is being spent on walls compared to what the road and bridge construction expenses are? This is bound to drive up the cost of road construction and are they all necessary?
K.J.
Answer: The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Traffic Noise Abatement Policy outlines the process that is used to determine traffic noise impacts, abatement measures and the equitable and cost-effective expenditure of public funds for noise abatement on certain types of projects in accordance with Federal Highway Administration regulations.
“When traffic noise impacts are identified, noise abatement measures are considered and evaluated for feasibility and reasonableness using criteria found in the Policy,” said Pat Ivey, division engineer with the state DOT. The DOT “provides noise barriers for all impacted receptors that meet the feasibility and reasonableness criteria,” he said. “The average cost to build a noise wall is around $45 per square foot, which means one mile of noise wall that is 10 feet high would cost roughly $2.5 million.”
There are four noise walls being built as part of the Peacehaven Road interchange project:
- One wall in the Northwest quadrant adjacent to the Ivy Stone neighborhood.
- Two walls in the Northeast quadrant adjacent to the Savannah Place, The Meadows, and Glen Eagles apartments.
- And one wall in the Southwest quadrant adjacent to Regents Village.
“All of the walls provide the required noise reductions benefits to the adjacent neighborhoods,” Ivey said. “Other local projects where noise walls are being constructed include the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway, the Business 40 Improvement Project and the recently-completed Salem Creek Connector (Research Parkway).”
Doggie Update
Captain Van Loveland with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office got in touch with SAM with an update about the case mentioned in Thursday’s Ask SAM column, in which a dog that escaped from its home without any identification was hit by a car and rescued, but the owner did not have the money to pay the fees involved.
“The owner was able to work with an organization called Mission Reunite to come up with funds to pay the fees,” he said. She came in to the Animal Service Division “and we were able to reunite her with her dog.”
Mission Reunite is a nonprofit organization whose mission is “to increase awareness, provide education and advocacy in the field of missing pet prevention and recovery.” You can read more about them at missionreunite.org or call 800-305-8367.
Urgent Request
Organizers of Saturday’s Winston-Salem Veterans Parade are looking for people with convertibles to carry veterans in the parade. The event starts with staging at 9 a.m. at Fourth and Spring streets, and the parade starts at 10 a.m. If you can help, contact RA_RONCHETTI@usa.net.
