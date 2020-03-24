Q: Is the list of open restaurants that fills a page in the Journal a free service or is it a paid advertisement?
M.M.
Answer: That is a free listing. Restaurants that want to be included should contact the Journal at 336-727-7224.
Q: As an 81-year-old in dicey health, I appreciate grocery stores setting aside an hour for the elderly to shop. But why on God’s green Earth did they choose to open an hour early so we have to get there so early? Why not set senior hours at the regular time and extend closing time an hour if necessary?
M.J.
Answer: The early hour exclusive options for seniors and other at-risk individuals are being offered by various grocery stores to give those groups a chance to shop after the store has been cleaned thoroughly and restocked. And though it varies from one grocery chain to another, in many cases they are not opening earlier, they are making the first open hour of certain days available.
For instance, prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, Lowes Foods stores opened at 6 a.m. each day. To allow stores more time to clean and restock, they changed their hours last week to open at 7 a.m. each day and close at 10 p.m. “So, the new senior/at risk hour from 7 to 8 a.m. (on Tuesdays and Wednesdays) is actually an hour later than Lowes Foods’ normal 6 a.m. opening,” said a spokesman for the company.
Other grocery stores in the area that are reserving special times for seniors and people at risk to shop include Fresh Market (8 to 9 a.m. weekdays), Harris Teeter (6 to 7 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays), Publix (7 to 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays), Dollar General (hours vary, but they ask the first hour at each store be devoted to senior shoppers), and Walmart Neighborhood Market (6 to 7 a.m. Tuesdays). In most cases, the times are reserved for seniors 60 and up. Lowes has not set an age limit, but says the hours are for seniors, pregnant women, and others vulnerable to the virus.
Q: How come as I ride around town virtually every non-essential business is closed but those gambling/internet cafes have parking lots full of cars? Are these businesses not covered by anything in the governor’s orders?
M.Y.
Answer: Governor Cooper did include sweepstakes lounges in the list of “close-contact” businesses that are required to close, as well as bingo parlors, bowling alleys, indoor exercise facilities, video game arcades, barber shops, beauty salons, tattoo parlors and others.
Q: I read the article about the city’s fund to assist individuals in need as a result of the virus shutdown. Where else can I donate or volunteer assistance?
B.M.
Answer: HandsOn NWNC, a group that helps coordinate volunteers and volunteering opportunities in Northwest North Carolina, has put together a list of agencies that are responding to basic needs during COVID-19. They include such groups as the Bethesda Center for the Homeless, City With Dwellings, Community Health Alliance, H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem, Senior Services, Samaritan Ministries and the COVID-19 Response Fund for Forsyth County, with links to those groups, and also lists items that specific groups can take for donations.
You can find that list, plus basic safety information, at volunteer.handsonnwnc.org/covid-19/.
