Q: Why is Lanie Pope on WXII always working from home? She never comes into the studio to do a broadcast.
L.I.
Answer: “Right now, out of an abundance of caution we continue to let our (meteorologists) work predominantly from home,” said Michelle Butt, the president and general manager of WXII NBC-12. “When the weather is dicey or there are technical issues, we are bringing them into the building. But practicing social distancing right now in our temporary space is hard with more than two people on set.”
Butt said the station is looking at their footprint from “an overall staff perspective.”
“More than 60 percent of our team remains at home,” she said. “Some days we have talent in; other days it’s a different group. It’s a moving target based on need. My job is to keep everyone healthy, so the longer the majority of our team is at home the safer everyone is.”
Other stations have similar policies, with some staff working remotely and others coming into the studios.
Home-improvement work
SAM frequently hears from readers who have been solicited by home improvement businesses or individuals. Many are hard-working and honest, but there are some crooks out there, so you should be careful when hiring someone.
Here are some tips on hiring home improvement businesses while trying to avoid rip-offs:
Be suspicious of contractors who visit door-to-door, or by offering suspiciously high discounts. Good contractors rely on referrals from customers for a large percentage of their customer base.
Be even more suspicious if a contractor shows up offering a cut-rate price on a project because they claim to have materials left over from a recent job at a house “down the street.” This is a common ploy of fly-by-night operators.
Make sure the contractor has an established local business. Look for customer reviews online and check out their Better Business Bureau reports; ask for references, but do not rely solely on those. Ask neighbors if they have recommendations for businesses that have done right by them.
Don’t give in to pressure from a contractor to decide right away. A reputable professional will recognize that you need time to check references, get written estimates from several firms and so on.
Speaking of that, get multiple written estimates from different businesses.
Your strongest leverage with a contractor is your money. Never pay for the entire project up-front. Payments should be by credit card or check so that your credit-card statement or canceled check can provide proof of payment, if needed. You should not make advance payments. A typical schedule is to make a payment after the first day or work, sometimes one-third of the estimate.
Additional payments during the project should be contingent upon completion of a specified amount of work. Do not make the final payment or sign an affidavit of final release until you are satisfied with the work and have proof that the subcontractors and suppliers have been paid.
Do not agree to financing through your contractor or someone he suggests. Talk with your banker and look into various options to compare interest rates and terms.
