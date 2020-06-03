Q: A few weeks ago there was a global glut of oil. Planes are not flying, people are driving a fraction of what they used to, so why are gasoline prices going up steadily?
J.W.
Answer: “Part of the incremental jump can be attributed to increases in gasoline demand, which saw a seven percent week-over-week increase,” according to a report earlier this week from AAA. “However, demand is still down nearly 25 percent compared to last year, according to the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest reports.
“Americans are slowly but steadily returning to driving, causing gas prices to increase across the country,” said Jeanette Casselano, a AAA spokesperson. “The good news is gas is still cheap. Motorists can fill-up for $2/gallon or less at 70% of gas stations across the country.”
Today’s national average is 20 cents more than a month ago,according to AAA, but 85 cents lower than a year ago. The national gas price average as of Monday was $1.97, one cent higher than the week before, AAA said.
Q: We need to know if Duke Energy is responsible for replacing an old electric panel box on the outside of our home. I called them and was told it was the homeowner’s responsibility. We are seniors on a fixed income and it would be a hardship to assume this cost. What can we do?
P.S.
Answer: Generally speaking, for residential installations in the Duke Energy installs and maintains the overheard and underground service line, attachment hardware, riser, electric meter and some other equipment, while installation and maintenance of the meter box and breaker or fuse panel is the customer’s responsibility.
However, there is an option that may help you.
“We have attempted to contact the property owner to inform them that their breaker panel is eligible for replacement by Duke Energy as part of our House Power Panel replacement project,” said Jimmy Flythe, a spokesman for Duke Energy in the Carolinas.
“In the early 1960s through the early 1970s, Duke Power had a marketing program called “Gold Medallion Home” that incentivized customers to build all electric homes in exchange for a Duke Power-installed and maintained House Power Panel (HPP),” Flythe said. An HPP serves as a home’s main breaker.
Duke Energy is replacing about 130,000 HPPs in the Carolinas due to age and difficulty finding replacement parts to maintain the equipment, he said. Duke Energy is replacing the these electrical panels at no cost to customers.
“In most cases we have records on customer accounts indicating when a Duke-owned HPP is present, however in some cases that information has not followed subsequent homeowners.” In your case, he said, your account did not indicate the presence of a Duke owned HPP and that you were probably informed of that when you called.
“However, a work request was initiated to have the HPP field assessed, since the home was built in the 1960’s and is all-electric,” Flythe said.
“When we receive a call back from the customer, we will go over the replacement process with them.”
You can find more information about that program at www.duke-energy.com/home/products/house-power-panel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.