Q: Recently, we are seeing more and more dead skunks on the sides of multiple roads and highways. They are outnumbering the opossums which you sort of expect to see. Is there any scientific or other reason for this?
J.H.
Answer: Yes, there is a reason for this.
“The beginning of breeding season for skunks (i.e., February-April) is the primary reason for the reader’s question,” said James Tomberlin, a certified wildlife biologist with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
“Male skunks are primarily solitary except during breeding season when they attempt to mate with multiple females,” he said. “This breeding behavior results in increased movement and activity levels while they’re in search of mates. As a result, they are at higher risk of injury or death, particularly from vehicles.”
The average life expectancy of a skunk is 1 to 6 years in the wild, and up to 10 years in captivity. Baby skunks, known as “kits,” are typically born in May to early June, in litters of five to nine. They begin to follow their mothers on hunting trips at two months old and leave the family in the fall. According to the commission, their musk is present at birth and can be emitted when they are only eight days old.
Skunks can survive and even thrive in suburban and urban areas. If you want to discourage skunks from hanging around your property or trying to cross the street to get there, here are some tips from the commission:
- Secure your garbage. “Skunks will raid open trash materials and compost piles. Secure your garbage in tough plastic containers with tight-fitting lids and keep inside when possible. Take out trash the morning of pick up. Keep compost piles in containers designed to contain but vent the material.”
- Feed pets indoors. “Outdoor feeding attracts skunks and other types of wild animals.”
- Close off crawl spaces under porches and sheds. “Skunks will use such areas for resting and raising young. Close shed and garage doors at night, and use chicken wire to keep skunks from digging under porches.”
- Protect your pet from being sprayed. “Always turn on a flood light and check your yard for skunks before letting your dog out at night.”
- Keep bird feeder areas clean. “Use feeders designed to keep seed off the ground. Remove feeders if skunks are regularly seen around your yard.”
It’s also a good idea to educate your neighbors by sharing this information with them.
Also, the commission points out that seeing a skunk out during daytime does not automatically mean it is sick or rabid. “Skunks are mostly active at night and early morning but sometimes they do come out during the day to forage for food, especially in suburban areas,” the commission says. “The chances of encountering a rabid skunk are very low.” But because they can carry rabies, they cannot be trapped or relocated under any circumstances; and all trapped striped skunks must be either euthanized or released on the property where they were captured.
