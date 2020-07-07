Q: Just curious, who is buying all the paint they are covering the streets with in Winston-Salem? It seems like an expensive effort on someone’s purse.
K.L.
Answer: That varies. Assuming you are referring to the “End Racism Now #BLM” mural painted on First Street last month, that was paid for with private donations for art supplies and a grant from the Arts Council of Winston-Salem, which arranged for each primary artist to be paid $250. Mayor Allen Joines gave permission for the mural to be painted after talking with community organizers and donated some of his personal money for artist supplies, according to published reports.
