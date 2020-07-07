Q: Just curious, who is buying all the paint they are covering the streets with in Winston-Salem? It seems like an expensive effort on someone’s purse.

K.L.

Answer: That varies. Assuming you are referring to the “End Racism Now #BLM” mural painted on First Street last month, that was paid for with private donations for art supplies and a grant from the Arts Council of Winston-Salem, which arranged for each primary artist to be paid $250. Mayor Allen Joines gave permission for the mural to be painted after talking with community organizers and donated some of his personal money for artist supplies, according to published reports.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments