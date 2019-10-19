Q: Who was the “Jack” that jack-o’-lanterns are named after?
Answer: The story of the jack-o’-lantern comes from Irish folklore.
As one version of the story goes, a man named Jack (sometimes nicknamed “Stingy Jack”) was a notorious drunkard and trickster. He tricked the devil into climbing a tree, then carved an image of a cross in the tree’s trunk, trapping the devil up the tree since he could not climb back down without touching the cross. Jack made a deal that if the devil would never tempt him again, Jack would let him down from the tree.
According to the folk tale, after Jack died, he was denied entrance to heaven because of his evil ways, but the devil didn’t want Jack either, because Jack had tricked him. Instead, the devil gave Jack a single ember to light his way through the frigid darkness.
“Jack put the coal into a carved-out turnip and has been roaming the Earth with it ever since, “ according to History.com. “The Irish began to refer to this ghostly figure as ‘Jack of the Lantern,’ and then, simply ‘Jack O’Lantern.’
“In Ireland and Scotland, people began to make their own versions of Jack’s lanterns by carving scary faces into turnips or potatoes and placing them into windows or near doors to frighten away Stingy Jack and other wandering evil spirits. ... Immigrants from these countries brought the jack-o’-lantern tradition with them when they came to the United States. They soon found that pumpkins, a fruit native to America, make perfect jack-o’-lanterns.”
Q: Where did the custom of asking for treats on Halloween come from?
Answer: The tradition of asking for treats dates back to the “All Souls’ Day” parades in England, during which the poor would beg for food. Families would hand out pastries called “soul cakes” in return for their promise to pray for the family’s dead relatives. Historians date this practice to the eighth and ninth centuries. Other cultures have similar rituals linking food to the dead, but the English tradition is probably the one with the most direct line to the modern custom of trick-or-treating in the United States, after English settlers brought the custom to the New World.
The origins of the phrase “trick or treat” are unclear, but one of the earliest known mentions of it, according to the Phrase Finder website (www.phrases.org.uk), was in a 1934 article in The Oregon Journal newspaper headlined “Halloween Pranks Keep Police on Hop.” That article read, “Other young goblins and ghosts, employing modern shakedown methods, worked the ‘trick or treat’ system in all parts of the city.”
Another article from the 1930s that ran in the Reno Evening Gazette newspaper compared the practice to Mafia protection rackets, with a headline of “Youngsters Shake Down Residents.”
The article notes that “trick or treat was the slogan employed by Halloween pranksters who successfully extracted candy fruit from Reno residents. In return the youngsters offered protection against window soaping and other forms of annoyance.”
