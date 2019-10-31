Q: I'm sure people are asking this, but what neighborhoods in Winston-Salem will have trick-or-treating on Friday?
J.T.
Answer: Several neighborhoods and communities announced that they would be holding belated trick-or-treating for kids who aren't able to go out Halloween night because of expected bad weather. Our news partners at Fox 8 WGHP have kept a running list of neighborhoods that rescheduled for Friday.
In Winston-Salem, those include:
*the Hidden Creek neighborhood off Hickory Tree Road
*the Glenn Meadows community
*the Winding Wood neighborhood
*Hickory Creek
Residents in the Hope Valley neighborhood said they would delay trick-or-treating until Saturday.
If you have questions about a certain neighborhood, you may want to check with your local home owners association or check social media to see if the neighborhood has a group that keeps track of events, such as the Facebook Ardmore Neighborhood group.
There, one person suggested Thursday afternoon "Do it tonight if you can. Or do it tomorrow if you want. Or both days."
People in other neighborhoods shouldn't be surprised if kids come knocking on Friday or even Saturday nights. If you don't want to hand out candy over the weekend, you may want to leave your porch lights off. If you want to trick-or-treaters to stop by, leave the lights on.
Elsewhere in the area, according to Fox 8:
*Rural Hall's HALLoween event has moved to Friday, and will be held from 6 to 9 p.m.
* Mount Airy has moved its downtown trick-or-treating to Friday from 3 to 5 p.m.
* Lexington has rescheduled the uptown Boo Bash to Friday, where it will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Main Street between Third Avenue and Third Street. Several trunk-or-treat events and neighborhoods are also asking trick-or-treaters to go out on Friday
* Lewisville Baptist Church's Trunk or Treat will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m., and neighborhoods including the Lewisville Trails subdivision off Williams Road, the Saddlebrook and Robinhood West neighborhoods, all moved to Friday;
* Walkertown's Whitehall Village, High Knoll and Lowery Mill neighborhoods have all moved trick-or-treating to Friday;
* Kernersville has a long list of neighborhoods that have moved trick-or-treating to Friday, as has the Meadow Glen community in Clemmons.
You can find a longer list, which is being updated regularly, at MyFox8.com. It also includes other communities in the area, including Stokesdale, Walnut Cove, High Point, Trinity, Greensboro and more.
Q: What are the eye-catching shrubs on the side of the road that have fiery red leaves this time of year?
K.C.
Answer: You didn't specify where you saw these shrubs, but "It sounds like she is referring to Euonymus alatus or, as we know it, 'burning bush'," said Keith Finch, head of vegetation management for the city. He said those are "quite common and N.C. DOT uses them a good bit along the highways and interchanges."
