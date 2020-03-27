Q: Could you tell me where the park is where they filmed the “Andy Griffith Show” episode “Andy and Helen Have Their Day”? It’s really beautiful, with those gigantic, lush evergreen trees.
M.J.C.
Answer: The lake scenes in “Andy and Helen Have Their Day” were filmed at Franklin Canyon Reservoir, just north of Beverly Hills, Calif., according to Jim Clark, the Presiding Goober Emeritus of The Andy Griffith Show Rerun Watchers Club. “Most of the lake scenes and many of the rural scenes for ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ were filmed there, including the opening credits, as well as the closing credits, which, in the original broadcasts, showed Andy and Opie walking back from the fishin’ hole,” Clark said.
Q: Is a home remodel an essential business? I know a lot of construction was listed as such. The house next to ours is under renovation, and every day, there is a plethora of subcontractors coming in and out of our neighborhood.
J.B.
Answer: Yes. According to the mayor’s office, this falls under Section 8, under essential businesses list as”Critical Trades,” including building and construction tradesmen and tradeswomen.
Q: Can my house cleaner still come under these new virus rules? I consider her essential but thought I should check.
B.M.
Q: I run a lawn care business. Can I still go to my clients’ yards to work?
O.F.
Answer: “Yes, and yes,” said Mayor Allen Joines. Both are permitted under the new rules that went into effect Friday.
Q: I am a Winston-Salem resident and currently out of town until next week. In light of Mayor Joines’ stay at home order taking effect Friday. Will I have any trouble entering Winston-Salem?
D.H.
Answer: No. The order doesn’t bar anyone from entering the city, the mayor said.
Q: Are churches, i.e. worship assemblies of 10 people or more, exempt from the stay-at-home order?
N.M.
Answer: No. “The limit of 10 applies to all gatherings,” said Mayor Joines.
You should contact your church to see if it is offering alternatives such as streaming their services online or holding individual telephone discussions with parishioners in need of spiritual guidance.
Q: I received in my mailbox an orange envelope claiming to be from the US Postal Service with a form to order stamps. Is this legitimate?
M.A.
Answer: Yes. “The Postal Service has been mailing notifications to customers to remind them stamps can be conveniently ordered via the U.S. Mail,” said Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the USPS. “The orange envelope, a PS From 3227-R, can be used to make stamp orders. After completing the PS From 3227-R and enclosing payment, the customer places the sealed envelope in a mailbox with the flag up. Stamp orders are generally filled and returned to the customer either at the time of mail delivery by the rural carrier or within one business day.”
