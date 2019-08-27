Q: I watched the first episode of “The Devil You Know” on YouTube, and it opened with footage from a parade that had strange footage including Halloween monsters and people with Confederate flags. It did not look like it was in Clemmons, where Pazuzu Algarad was from. Where was that footage from?
Answer: The footage is from the annual Faith 4th of July parade in Faith, a town in eastern Rowan County that has been putting on the event since 1946. It was shot while filmmakers were profiling Stacey Carter and her son Jared, who were attending the parade. Carter’s former boyfriend, and the father of Jared, was Josh Wetzler, one of the men whose bodies were found buried in Pazuzu Algarad’s back yard.
The footage from the parade includes fire trucks, church and civic groups, and spooky characters from BoogerWoods, a long-running haunted trail in nearby Rockwell that has performers march in each year’s parade to raise money for cystic fibrosis. “I found the imagery really compelling,” said Patricia Gillespie, who wrote, directed and produced the documentary.
Some footage from the parade shows up in the first episode, and more will be shown in the fifth and final episode, in sequences showing how Carter and her son have moved on with their lives.
The first episode of “The Devil You Know” premiered on Viceland, a digital cable channel, on Tuesday, and subsequent episodes will air on the channel at 10 p.m. Tuesdays. The first episode was released early on YouTube, but at last word there are no plans to release later episodes there, according to a publicist for the show.
Q: What’s the deal with the new online license plate renewal changes on the N.C. DMV website? Instead of just filling in a straightforward form, it is now a text-like “conversation” which I find more time consuming and just a little confusing.
Answer: The change was decided on by the state Department of Information Technology and Department of Transportation, said John Brockwell, a communications officer with the Division of Motor Vehicles.
“The old system had limitations on the services DMV could provide,” Brockwell said. “The new platform, myNCDMV, offers the ability to complete multiple transactions in a single session, set reminders for future services and create a profile that details your transaction history. For the first time, customers can pay NCDMV with an electronic check.”
The decision to make the interface simulate a face-to-face conversation was done for a specific reason, he said.
“Users immediately know how to interact with the app as it involves the same interaction as texting. Over the last few years, Americans have texted twice as much as making a phone call. Additionally, 97 percent of American adults are texting weekly.”
This is also a good time to remind consumers to go to the official DMV website, ncdot.gov/dmv, or download the app. Web searches sometimes default to third-party vendors that will steer you in the right direction but may charge a large fee. They are required to add a notification on their site that they are privately owned and not operated by or affiliated with any government agency, but some people don’t notice that disclaimer.
