Q: My mother likes the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday nights. I read that it is televised on “Circle TV,” a CBS station, but what channel does that come on? She has Spectrum cable.
S.H.
Answer: The channel, Circle Plus, is carried over-the-air by WFMY CBS-2, but it is not on Spectrum. WFMY carries it as Channel 2.5 for people who use antennas. Spectrum lets each local channel to have two slots for their “subchannels” in addition to the primary channel.
Since so many people are at home watching TV right now, and many are relying on antenna, this is a good time to remind you of what broadcast channels and sub-channels are available in this market. We created a list last month that you can find online at tinyurl.com/rjyqgbq
