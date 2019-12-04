Q: WFMY appears to have changed its morning lineup. Do you know what happened?
C.C.
Answer: WFMY CBS-2 has made some significant changes in its daytime lineup, changing the hours of the morning news, switching “Ellen” to mornings, adding a new local news program in the early evening and moving “The Andy Griffith Show” to weekends.
“The network exercised a contract clause to begin their morning news in the 7 a.m. hour,” said Larry Audas, president and general manager of WFMY. “That prompted a number of programming changes.”
The WFMY News 2 morning local newscast, which originally ran until 8 a.m., is now on from 4:30 to 7 a.m. weekdays, and the national “CBS This Morning” has moved up an hour, now running from 7 to 9 a.m. “Ellen” has moved from afternoons to the 9 a.m. timeslot. The change began this week.
WFMY has also changed some of its afternoon lineup, adding a new local program called “Four 2 Five,” which airs, as you might guess, between 4 and 5 p.m. Audas said that the new show “is off to a fast start. It’s fresh, different, and not like anything else on local TV in the afternoons.” The series features Eric Chilton, Maddie Gardner, Tahesha Moise and Brian Bennett.
As a result of the new show, reruns of “The Andy Griffith Show” will now be shown on weekends. “We will place ‘Andy’ in key slots on Saturdays,” Audas said, “sometimes more than one episode. For example, this Saturday we have a three-episode ‘Andy’ marathon that begins at noon.”
Also on weekdays, “Daily Blast Live,” a news and entertainment program, now airs at 3 p.m. weekdays, and “Jeopardy II,” with a second and different episode of the popular game show, is shown at 3:30 p.m. weekdays. You can read more about the programming changes at tinyurl.com/wfmylineup.
Audas said there has been some feedback from viewers about the changes, “which we appreciate. Some folks miss our 7 a.m. ‘Good Morning Show’ hour and others like CBS coming on at that time.” He predicted that “Ellen in the morning will be a hit, as will a second and different episode of ‘Jeopardy’ each day. ‘Jeopardy’ is by far one of our most popular programs.”
Though WFMY is now showing “Andy Griffith” only on weekends, viewers can find the show at 7 and 7:30 p.m. weeknights on Me-TV, WXII’s secondary channel. It is available on Spectrum as channel 1245 and over-the-air for antenna users as channel 12-2. At last word, DirecTV and some other TV providers do not carry the broadcast network sub-channels in this market.
Last Call
We’re still waiting to hear from local restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day. Managers or owners can let us know at asksam@wsjournal.com. Include your address, what hours you will be open that day, and whether reservations are required. If we hear from any, we will run a list in Saturday’s column.
