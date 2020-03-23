Q: It would be a great service to the community and our local restaurants if you could compile and publish a list of restaurants that are doing takeout orders these days.
L.G.
Answer: In addition to a daily list published in the Journal, an online list that is being frequently updated can be found at tinyurl.com/vy85r4z. It was compiled by Lea Metz, a local marketing and fundraising strategist, and local food blogger Timothy Beeman. It includes restaurant phone numbers and hours, which locations have delivery or curbside options, which ones are closed, and more information.
Owners or managers of restaurants that want to be included on that list can send their information to tim@themanwhoatethetown.com.
Q: I saw an article that drive-in theaters are having a resurgence because of COVID-19. Do we have any around here?
E.B.
Answer: The only drive-in theater in our area is the Eden Drive-In, but it is closed for the season and won’t be reopening soon.
In a statement Friday, the theater said “We are making the decision to push the opening of the drive-in back until it is safe for everyone to enjoy coming out to the drive-in. Everyone please stay safe during this time and we look forward to seeing everyone soon.”
The drive-in had previously been scheduled to reopen on March 27.
Q: A neighbor has two abandoned cars in their yard, one in the front and one in the backyard. No tags, flat tires, covered in green from sitting so long. It’s not only an eye sore but also dangerous for neighborhood kids!
M.B.
Answer: Those are not abandoned vehicles, which are “generally vehicles found on the streets or highways and that have not been moved either in 48 hours on major highways or thoroughfares or in 7 days on residential streets,” said Bruce Bailiff with the city of Winston-Salem. “More likely, what has been described here are junked, aesthetic, vehicles.”
Local ordinance defines a “junked” motor vehicle as one that does not display a current license plate and that:
- Is partially dismantled or wrecked.
- Or cannot be self-propelled or moved in the manner in which it was originally intended to move; or
- Is more than five years old and appears to be worth less than $500.
Required findings that may be relevant when considering an order to remove the vehicle include the protection of property values, promotion of tourism and other economic development opportunities, and the indirect protection of public health.
For instance, the junked vehicle may be a breeding ground or harbor for mosquitoes, insects, snakes or pests; a point of collection for pools of water; a source of danger for children from exposed surfaces of metal and glass; or a “point of concentration or source of leaking of uncontained gasoline, oil or other flammable or explosive materials.”
Though what you are referring to may not fall under the abandoned vehicles rule, because there is more than one unlicensed vehicle, city staff will also check for a zoning violation known as “Motor Vehicle Storage Yard.” Bailiff said they had called you and confirmed the address and would look into the situation.
