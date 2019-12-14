Q: How and when did the “Rx” designation start as a symbol of medicine and prescriptions?
F.P.
Answer: The most popular theory is that it is an abbreviation from medieval Europe of “recipere,” a Latin word meaning “to prepare.”
“Physicians simply wrote this symbol on medical prescriptions to save time,” according to Health and Fitness History, a website devoted to ... well, the history of health and fitness.
“There is little debate over this usage in medieval times, though few documents bearing this symbol in such a context have been discovered.” There is some debate, however, over whether this practice developed then or was actually passed down from Roman physicians.
Other, more fanciful, theories are that it was derived from the symbol for the Roman god Jupiter or from the Eye of Horus, a symbol from ancient Egypt that, as Health and Fitness puts it, “served as a symbol of healing and protection.”
Q: Who invented the first hose, and where? Before the hose, how did gardeners water and raise their crops?
J.L.
Answer: There were hoses in use at least as far back as ancient Greece, when they were often made of ox gut, with the stomach of the ox or an attached bag at the end of the hose acting as a bladder that could be squeezed to spray the water. By sitting on or stomping the bladder, water could be forced through the tube to fight fires or, presumably, spray your garden.
The hose as we know it today is largely attributed to Jan van der Heyden, a Dutch painter, inventor and fire brigade member who, along with his son Nicolaas, came up with the first modern fire hose, called a “hoase,” in 1673. Van der Heyden had reportedly become a firefighter after witnessing the burning of his town hall as a child, which led to a fascination with finding a better way to fight fires.
At the time, according to a history of his work at DutchNews, “Fire ‘engines’ in Van der Heyden’s day were cumbersome tubs into which water had to be manually placed and then pumped and sprayed out of a rotating, gooseneck nozzle. The engines had to be placed dangerously close to the fire.”
Van der Heyden’s hose was “made out of leather and sewn together like a boot leg,” according to a history of hoses from FireHoseSupply.com (other sources say that attempts at linen hoses preceded the leather ones). “It allowed for closer approaches and accurate water disbursement. It was heavy, and leaked quite a bit, but was better than old approach of carrying buckets. They also had to be laid out to dry after use, otherwise they would rot.”
You can read even more about the history of the fire hose online at Fire History, a website devoted to the origins of fire-fighting equipment, at firehistory.weebly.com/the-history-of-hoose-hoase-hause-or-hose.html.
Though initially used to put out fires, the hoses eventually found other uses, including gardening. Before the modern hose, gardeners might rely on Mother Nature, carry water buckets, or us other techniques to water their plants.
