CBS is airing one of SAM’s all-time favorite Christmas specials, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” at 8 p.m. Monday. In honor of that special, here are some answers about it:
Q: In what Christmas story did Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer first appear?
R.R.
Answer: Rudolph’s first appearance was in a children’s booklet in 1939. He then went on to appear in a cartoon short in 1947 and was adapted into a song in 1949. The song has been performed by such musicians as Gene Autry, Dean Martin, Spike Jones, and Alvin and the Chipmunks. The animated TV special, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” was first shown in 1964 and is repeated annually.
Rudolph was a department store creation. Executives at Montgomery Ward wanted their own Christmas storybook for children who visited Santa Claus in stores. Robert L. May, a 34-year-old copywriter at Montgomery Ward, wrote a poem about a reindeer who led the pack. May tested versions of the poem on his 4-year-old daughter, Barbara. She helped him come up with the name Rudolph after he had first considered such names as “Rollo” and “Reginald.”
From 1939 to 1946, more than 6 million of the booklets were printed. Montgomery Ward gave May the Rudolph copyright in 1947. He worked for the company until 1971 and died in 1976. His brother-in-law, Johnny Marks, was the producer who decided to adapt the story to the song, and it became even more popular.
And then the story became even more popular after the 1964 Rankin-Bass TV special, which led to such unlikely sequels as “Rudolph’s Shiny New Year” (1976), “Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July” (1979) and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and the Island of Misfit Toys” (2001).
Q: Is the little elf in “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” who wants to be a dentist Herbie or is he Hermey?
G.L.
Answer: The character in the animated classic from 1964 was named Hermey.
However, books and other merchandise that feature the character have sometimes called him “Herbie.” We were unable to find a definitive reason for the difference. Some sources say that merchandisers made a mistake. Some fan-based websites say that Hermey and other characters on the show pronounced the name so it sounds like Herbie.
More information on the show is on the website about Rudolph and other TV shows by Rankin/Bass Productions, rankinbass.com, which has the final say on this: “Hermey is definitely HERMEY! I have the original Romeo Muller scripts and he named and spelled the character’s name as Hermey (never Herbie).”
That part of the site was written by Rich Goldschmidt, the author of the book “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Making of the Rankin/Bass Holiday Classic.”
Complicating matters, Ken Muller, the brother of screenwriter Romeo Muller, reportedly said that the character was meant to be named “Herbie” after one of Romeo’s childhood friends, but the script says “Hermey” instead.
