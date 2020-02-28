Q: Where did the custom of women proposing to men on Leap Day come from?
Answer: The custom is said to have dated back to fifth-century Ireland and “St. Bridget’s Complaint,” named after St. Bridget (or Brigid, or Brigit) of Kildare, a fifth-century Irish nun.
“The aforementioned Bridget is said to have been rather miffed at the length of time women had to wait for a man to ask for their hand in marriage,” according to British advice columnist Kate Taylor. “Upon debating this with St. Patrick, he told her that women could from then on propose on the leap year.”
As the Huffington Post points out, that story is dubious, since Brigid would have been just 9 or 10 years old when St. Patrick died in A.D. 461.
Though that custom claims that the tradition of leap-day proposals dates back more than 1,500 years, according to Taylor, “The first documented instance of women proposing on February 29th is in 13th-century Scotland, where a law was passed that decreed that any man refusing a proposal on the leap year must pay a fine, which could range from a kiss, right through to a silk dress or, most commonly, a pair of gloves.”
“Regardless of the truth behind the tradition, however, many argue that ‘holiday’ is decidedly anti-feminist and should be abolished,” according to the Huffington Post.
“In an age of increasing equality for women, it would seem that offering special permission to propose once every four years would be laughable at best, and insulting at worst. ... Certainly many women are proposing to men, leap year or not. Do they really need a special day to do this?”
Q: Why do we have leap years?
Answer: Leap years were developed in the Julian calendar, which preceded the calendar we currently use, called the Gregorian calendar. Since the average solar year is about 365¼ days, every fourth year an extra day is needed to be added to balance it out. However, if you’re going to be more precise, the average solar year is 11 minutes and 14 seconds shorter than that, so over time the numbers still got out of whack.
Between the time the Julian calendar was devised in 46 B.C. and the time the Gregorian calendar came about in A.D. 1582, the calendar had become 10 days out of phase. Pope Gregory XII decreed that those 10 days would be dropped from the year, and from then on a revised calendar would be used. So the day after Oct. 4, 1582, became Oct. 15, 1582.
To keep the problem from coming up again, in the Gregorian calendar, years that are divisible by four are leap years, but the century years are not leap years unless they are divisible by 400.
So the year 2000, and the year 1600, both of which are divisible by 400, were leap years, but 1700, 1800 and 1900 were not leap years. There is still a tiny fraction of difference between the calendar and the length of a true solar year, but the Gregorian calendar is so precise that it will be several millennia before it is one day off.
