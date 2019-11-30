Q: Is there any way one can buy all the music played by the Darling band on “The Andy Griffith Show”?
R.T.
Answer: Jim Clark, the presiding goober emeritus of The Andy Griffith Show Rerun Watchers Club, had some recommendations on this topic.
One CD he recommends, though it may take some searching, is “There is a Time” by The Dillards, the real-life music group that played as the Darlings on the show. Though it is currently out of print, it can be found online on Amazon and elsewhere. A recent search of eBay found copies with prices ranging from about $20 to more than $70.
The “Andy Griffith” fan catalog weaversdepartmentstore.com doesn’t have that CD, but it does have some related ones in the “Music” section. One is by Maggie Peterson, the actress who played Charlene Darling, and has three of the actual recordings from the show — “all the ones with Charlene singing,” Clark said.
The CD, titled “Songs That Make Me Cry,” is autographed by Peterson, and is currently listed as being temporarily out of stock, but Clark said more copies are probably on the way. “This CD is the only one currently on the market with the actual recordings used in the episodes, he said.”
The site also has a compilation CD with 45 songs by the Dillards, five of which are songs that were also performed on the show, he said. The CD set is titled “Back Porch Bluegrass: Live Almost.”
Rodney Dillard also released some other recordings used on the show on a CD a few years ago, Clark said, but it is out of print. Another CD, sold on the site, has Dillard and his current band.
The site also has an album called “The Best of the Darlin’ Boys,” but Clark said that it does not feature any songs they performed on the show.
Q: Who can we contact to ask about repaving Kinnamon Road in Clemmons? Between the roundabout and the bridge over I-40, about one mile, a vehicle will bounce along in either direction. The pavement is very worn.
J.L.
Answer: John Rhyne, division maintenance engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation, said that Kinnamon Road is currently scheduled for funding and resurfacing in 2022.
“Our maintenance staff will take a close look at it and ensure any safety issues are addressed,” he said, “and it is kept in a safe condition until heavy patching and resurfacing can occur.”
Maintenance staff has a revolving five-year list of resurfacing needs, though that list is reviewed annually, he said, “and roads do move up and down the list depending on their deterioration rates and those of other roads in the county.”
The N.C. DOT typically spends $5.5 million in resurfacing each year in Forsyth County, he said, and resurfaces 20 to 30 miles with each contract.
“Resurfacing and retreatment needs of all roads on our state maintained network are evaluated yearly by our County Maintenance Engineers and their staffs,” he said. “Their recommendations are presented to the Division Offices and the determination of how far down the list of needs we can afford to go is made. That revised list is turned into a contract and let out to bid.”
You can contact the county Maintenance Office in Forsyth County to let them know of specific problems and issues at 336-896-2350.
