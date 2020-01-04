Fabric Donations
SAM has heard from several groups after last week’s letter from a group wanting to donate yarn they cannot use.
- Burkhead United Methodist Church on Silas Creek Parkway has recently started a yarn ministry. “We have had three organizational meetings to date and will get into full swing in early January, wrote Jane L. Ray, one of the organizers. “Our intent is to make prayer shawls and lap robes for folks we know of in nursing homes or who are ill or confined to their homes. Each will be blessed in a church service prior to presenting it. We will also be knitting baby blankets and winter scarves and hats for the homeless as a need arises. We will do our best to honor any special requests.
“Yarn in just about any color or size or material (acrylic, wool, cotton, etc.) would be greatly appreciated as well as knitting needles and supplies. The wool yarn mentioned in your newspaper column would be perfect for hats and scarves. We do have some interest in crocheting as well.”
You can contact her at 336-971-5055.
- Main Street United Methodist church in Kernersville has a prayer shawl ministry. “We have knitters and crocheters in our church who spend their time making prayer shawls that we give away to anyone in need,” wrote Judy Osborne, one of the organizers. That includes people going through hard times, whether it be the loss of a loved one, illness, divorce, loss of a job, or “any situation where we think they might be comforted to wrap up in a warm shawl and know that there are people praying for them.”
Some of their volunteers furnish their own yarn, but “we also have a fund in our church where we are able to purchase yarn at times when the monies are available,” Osborne wrote. “We prefer to not use wool yarn because the prayer shawl could not be washed by those who receive them. But we would be very interested in any donations that you might make to help us keep an inventory of yarn so that our people can continue to make shawls for those in need.” to date, they have given away more than 3,000 shawls, she said. Contact her at jawosborne@gmail.com if you have donations they might use.
- Yadkin Valley Fiber Center in Elkin “would gladly accept yarn donations and also fiber related equipment to foster and support our mission of education in the fiber arts,” wrote Leslie Fesperman, They are expanding their program through the Foothills Arts Council, “so any art related donations would be of interest. Currently high on our wish list is a letter press.” Contact them at yadkinvalleyfibercenter@gmail.com.
- Mary Cameron (Dcameron1@triad.rr.com) knits garments for several different organizations, including Afghans for Afghans, which ships sweaters to Afghanistan, and Women Who Care About Community. “I am trying to start a subgroup to supply sweaters to social workers in three public schools in the Clemmons area,” she said. She added that she would be glad to pick up the donations “any time anywhere.”
Other groups can let us know of their yarn needs at asksam@wsjournal.com.
