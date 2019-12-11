Q: Where can I donate my old prescription glasses?
M.M.
Answer: Prescription glasses that are in good condition can be donated to the Lions Club, which runs a clearing house that sorts them and sends them to third-world countries with medical missions (by law, used prescription lenses cannot be reused in the U.S.).
“They match them as closely as they can,” said Janet Doub, a secretary at the Konnoak Hills Lions Club. She said that they often get pictures of needy people who are able to see clearly for the first time thanks to those donations.
Many eye doctors in the area have donation boxes in their lobbies, and IFB Solutions (formerly Industries For the Blind) also acts as a collection center.
The Lions Club has been involved in eyeglass recycling since the 1930s, and their “Recycle For Sight” program collects about 30 million pairs of glasses each year. “The inability to see clearly can prevent children from learning in school, adults from finding work or staying employed, and older adults from living independently,” the group says on its website. “Often, a simple pair of eyeglasses can bring the world into focus.”
Q: We have a car that we would like to donate. What are the best charities in Winston-Salem to donate to?
D.R.
Answer: Among the options we have heard about are:
- WFDD 88.5 FM’s Vehicle Donation Program accepts all types of vehicles — cars, trucks, motorcycles, trailers, boats and more — and will even tow vehicles at no cost. You can find out more at wfdd.careasy.org/home.html, where you can fill out a donation form, or by calling 877-933-3227.
- Habitat For Humanity’s car donation program, which you can find out about at 877-277-4344 or online at www.habitat.org in the “Donate a Car” page, which you can find under the “Support” tab.
- Salvation Army takes donations of cars, trucks, boats and RVs. For contact information for their program, go to www.salvationarmycarolinas.org.
- Wheels For Hope has a local office in Greensboro that works with groups including StepUp Greensboro, Malachi House II, Mary’s House and Housing Authority of Winston-Salem. You can find out more at wheels4hope.org under “locations.”
- Senior Services Inc. accepts all types of vehicles. For more information, call 336-721-6908 or go to www.seniorservicesinc.careasy.org.
Edmunds.com has some helpful tips about the process of donating your car to charity for a tax deduction. We have created a direct link to that article at tinyurl.com/cars4charity.
Q: Why did Eric leave “Love It Or List It”? It’s just not the same without him.
K.M.
Answer: Eric Eremita, a general contractor and designer from Staten Island, announced on a podcast last summer that he was leaving the HGTV show after more than 70 episodes to start a new business venture. “It’s been a wild ride,” he said. “I never expected in my lifetime that I would be changing careers, indirectly. I’m still a general contractor, I’m still a designer, I’m still in my field. But I’m doing it on a more creative level than I could ever dream of, honestly.”
On his Instagram account, Eremita has been promoting a new apparel line called Thirteen that he says is coming soon.
