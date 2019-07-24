Q: I have gently-used but clean clothes and shoes that I want to donate to the women’s shelter in Winston-Salem. Who should I contact?
F.B.
Answer: The women’s shelter, which is run by Family Services, is currently not taking any donations of clothes or shoes. They recommend you donate them to another group or homeless shelter.
Some contenders include:
- Dress For Success Winston-Salem, which collects clothes for job interviews and people starting new jobs. For more information, go to winstonsalem.dressforsuccess.org;
- Goodwill’s Success Outfitters career closet: Contact them at 336-724-3625, ext. 1387, or by email at msmith@goodwillncnc.org. If they can’t use the clothes, they are donated to Goodwill for sales;
- Salvation Army’s Family Thrift Store at 2688 Peters Creek Parkway can take clothing donations. “Money raised supports the life-changing programs of The Salvation Army in Winston-Salem,” said spokesman Bob Campbell.
You may also want to check with your nearest church to see if they take clothing donations for the needy.
Q: Does city tax money get used to take away trees that Duke Energy cuts down? Why doesn’t Duke pay for that? How do they decide what needs to be cut?
R.C.
Answer: “Duke Energy does manage the clean-up after tree trimming,” said Jimmy Flythe, director of community relations for Duke Energy Carolinas. “We coordinate with the city when pruning ‘city trees’, trees within the city right-of-way.”
Sometimes the city determines it is in the best interest to remove a city tree as opposed to pruning it, he explained. “Sometimes large trees have grown so large that the roots are damaging sidewalks and roads or are interfering with traffic,” Flythe said. “In those cases Duke Energy pays for taking the tree down and the city removes the large logs. The majority of our pruning and cutting occurs during routine line maintenance cycles. Our policy is to dispose of any small limbs and brush in landscaped settings. The larger pieces of wood are cut into manageable lengths for property owners.”
When storms cause trees or other vegetation to fall across power lines and thus create power outages, Duke Energy cuts the trees and brush so poles and lines can be replaced and re-energized. Disposal of any wood, limbs or debris resulting from this type of emergency operation is the responsibility property owner or the city if the debris falls in the right-of-way, according to Flythe.
He said that Duke Energy frequently needs to remove brush and trim trees along the power lines. “These practices and techniques are approved by nationally recognized arborists,” he said. “We have an obligation to provide safe, reliable electricity.”
Sips For Snips
A fundraiser for Humane Solution, to help raise money for spay-neuter surgeries for low-income pet owners, will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Incendiary Brewing Company, 486 N. Patterson Ave. A donation of $1 will be given to Humane Solution for each Honey Blonde beer sold, and K9 Doggie Bakery will be on hand and will be donating a portion of treat sales.