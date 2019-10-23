Q: Where can I safely dispose of old prescription medications?
Answer: Novant Health will be holding a National Drug Take Back Day event on Saturday, taking back unused or expired prescription medications.
You can take them to Novant Health Pharmacy locations at 255 Charlois Boulevard or 3333 Silas Creek Parkway between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
According to the DEA, 9.9 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs in a 2018 national survey.
For those who can’t participate in the National Drug Take Back Day event, Novant Health Pharmacy also offers collection receptacles year-round at the following locations:
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center — 3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center — 200 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte, NC 28204.
- Novant Health Winston-Salem Health Care — 250 Charlois Boulevard, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
- Novant Health Mountainview Medical — 216 Moore Road, King, NC 27021.
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center — 207 Old Lexington Rd, Thomasville, NC 27360.
People in other areas can find their nearest drug take back location for Saturday using the Collection Site Locator at takebackday.dea.gov/.
You can also check with your pharmacy to see if they take back old medicine. There may be a charge for that service.
Q: I got a phone call with the caller ID of Spectrum. A man with a heavy accent told me that Spectrum and AT&T had now merged but are operating as separate companies, and that they could switch my account and save me $70 a month on my bill. I agreed. I then called Spectrum and they advised me to cancel the contract. Was this a scam? Why would a company try to undercut part of their own company?
Answer: They wouldn’t, which is part of how you can tell this is a scam. Also, most fundamentally, the caller was lying to you; there is no merger of AT&T and Spectrum, which is a big red flag that you should not trust the caller. In situations where you aren’t sure if a call is from a legitimate company you do business with, the best strategy is to hang up and call them on a telephone number from your most recent bill.
Casting Note
The producers of “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” a movie that will be filming in the Charlotte area in November and December, are looking for extras. The movie will feature Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain as Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker.
They are seeking paid extras from all ages, races and types. Those interested should submit two current photos, close-up and full-length, and include name, phone, age, city, height and weight, clothing sizes, descriptions of visible tattoos and piercings, and the type of car you drive. The heading should be your ethnicity, gender, age and city (for example ‘Asian Male, 42, Charlotte’). Submissions should be sent to Charlottemovieextras@gmail.com. More details can be found at www.facebook.com/Tona-B-Dahlquist-Casting-354971765249/.
