Q: I just received a bill for my yard cart. It was for $65. I thought the city was going to prorate the yard cart bill for this year. Am I mistaken on the reduction, or were they just sent out before the pro-rated amount was determined?
W.G.
Answer: We have gotten several questions about this from readers who have gotten their bills for this year. There will be a reduction, but you are mistaken about when it will happen. According to the city, residents will get a credit on their yard cart fees for next year’s service, not for this year’s.
“The prorated amount for the yard cart program will take effect in 2021,” said Johnnie Taylor, director of operations for the city. “The amount has yet to be determined.”
Bills had already been printed for 2020, according to Lee Garrity, the city manager.
Q: Is it true that patients at Baptist Hospital who are under age 60 are not permitted to use ventilators if they are admitted with Covid19? Is there any age limit?
J.A.
Answer: “There is absolutely no truth to this,” said Joe McCloskey, a spokesman for Wake Forest Baptist Health. “There is no age limit on ventilator use for any disease. We are capable of and currently caring for patients of all ages with COVID-19, including those who are on ventilators.”
Q: I was stopped by a Winston-Salem police officer. Despite having masks hanging from his rear view mirror, he did not wear one during our interaction, even though I did. I don’t dispute my violation but I was uneasy with his proximity and lack of courtesy. What is the policy of the police department on masks and close contact with drivers?
R.E.
Answer: “Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department use their discretion when discerning to wear masks while performing their day-to-day duties,” said Lt. Jose Gomez, a spokesman for the WSPD. “When feasible, officers practice social distancing. As you know, these types of situations evolve and as a result, we regularly re-evaluate and make adjustments as deemed necessary with the deployment of personnel and personal protective equipment.”
Q: What has happened to Steve King on WXII 12? I haven’t seen him in several weeks.
J.B.
Answer: King left WXII at the end of February for a job in a larger television market. In March, he joined the staff of WPBF 25 News, a fellow Hearst television station in West Palm Beach, Fla. On Facebook, he wrote “It’s been really fun getting to tell the stories that matter to the people of NC. I’ll also miss the awesome staff at WXII, where it truly is like a family.”
Shredding
We have heard about a shredding event being added back to the schedule locally.
Fries Memorial Moravian Church will host a Community Shred Day on June 27, from 9 a.m. to noon. Shamrock Shredding will be shredding documents on-site in the church parking lot, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, next to Reynolds High School. Donations are requested of $5 for each file box or bag, with proceeds to support youth and family ministries.
We will run a list of any more shred events we hear about in the June 6 Ask SAM column.
