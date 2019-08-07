Q: What is happening regarding the new Clemmons Library? The road is in, orange cones are up, but there has been no groundbreaking or any news on what is happening with it. Can you please find out?
G.M.
Answer: The groundbreaking ceremony for the new library, which is on the new James Street extension in Clemmons, will be held a week from today, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.
“Construction is anticipated to take about a year, so we expect to have a ribbon cutting in September 2020 or thereabouts,” said deputy Forsyth county manager Damon Sanders-Pratt. The existing Clemmons library will remain open during construction, and sometime after the building has been turned over to Forsyth County it will close and materials will be transferred to the new location, he said.
The new branch, which will cost $6 million, is part of a bond package passed by Forsyth County voters in a 2010 referendum, which also included the new downtown and Kernersville branches.
Q: We would like to know what happened to Jeff Glor, who gave the 6:30 p.m. news on CBS. He was replaced and we have not seen him anymore.
L.R.
Answer: Glor was replaced as anchor of the CBS Evening News back in May, with Norah O’Donnell taking over the role. Glor is still with the network on the CBS This Morning: Saturday newscast and as a special correspondent. According to CBS, as a special correspondent he “will continue to highlight the unique American stories he has featured for more than 12 years at CBS News, including the award-winning pieces of the last 18 months.”
Among other projects, “Glor will begin a new, ongoing series for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms under the banner ‘Who We Are,’ which will feature inspiring stories across the country similar to his reporting on Gold Star families and people across America defying the odds.”
Q: I missed a recent broadcast of the movie “Hidden Figures.” Do you know if it will be shown again?
S.P.
Answer: “Hidden Figures” is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. Aug. 17 and 1 p.m. Aug. 18 on cable channel FXX (channel 109 on Spectrum, also found on other services). The movie looks at the stories of three black female mathematicians and their part in the space race in the 1960s.
McKay’s Update
Following up on Tuesday’s SAM column, an opening date for McKay’s book store in its new location has now been announced. The current location, at 115 Oakwood Drive, will close Aug. 18, and the new location on Jonestown Road, behind the Walmart, is set to open Aug. 24.
Coins
SAM often gets questions from people about the value of their coin collections. We can’t answer those individually, but coin shows are a good way to meet collectors and get estimates. The Iredell-Statesville Coin Club will hold its 24th annual Coin Show this weekend at the Statesville Civic Center, 300 S. Center St. in Statesville. Vendors will be on hand with coins, collecting supplies and more, to buy, sell and trade. The coin show will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 to 4 Sunday. Admission is free.