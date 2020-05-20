Q: When will WGHP/FOX8 be back at full strength over the air?
D.P.
Answer: Like WFMY, which we wrote about earlier this week, WGHP has recently changed its frequency as a result of the Federal Communications Commission’s incentive auction to make additional airwaves available for wireless internet signals. In the process, WGHP has also added a new antenna, and engineers are still adjusting its power levels.
“It will be a better signal than it was before,” said Jim Himes, vice president and general manager of WGHP. He said work will be completed by the end of the month.
The channel’s frequency was changed as of April 27, so if you rescanned your antenna signal and are picking up WGHP and its subchannels already, then you should be good to go. This does not affect people who get their TV through cable or satellite, only over-the-air with an antenna. If you have not rescanned since April 27, you will not be getting their signal at all. WGHP has a website explaining the rescan process at myfox8.com/news/heres-how-to-rescan-your-tv/.
When the adjustments are complete, “the whole market should be better served,” Himes said.
WGHP/FOX8’s over-the-air antenna signal includes:
8.1: The primary channel, with Fox programs. Also available on local cable and satellite services.
8.2: Antenna TV (also available on Spectrum at channel 1250), a nostalgia channel with shows including “Johnny Carson,” “227,” “Alice,” “Barney Miller,” and more. You can find their schedule and more details at antennatv.tv.
8.3: Court TV, carries courtroom shows. www.courttv.com.
8.4: Dabl, a lifestyle channel with Martha Stewart, Cesar Milan, and food, pet and house renovation shows. www.dabl.com.
Q: Why did WFMY air the CBSN web service instead of the CBS Evening News Tuesday night?
C.C.
Answer: “The CBS Evening News originates from Washington, DC,” said Larry Audas, president and general manager of WFMY CBS-2. “CBS experienced a technical failure in its Washington, D.C., facility. For that reason the network was unable to deliver a live newscast. The network switched over to its digital news presentation as a substitute. WFMY aired the digital newscast as provided by the network during its news time period.”
Q: When will the city resume limb collection?
C.P.
Answer: Brush collection, which requires a three-person crew, is still on hold. Yard waste collection from carts, which is handled from automated trucks with a single driver, is going on; people with yard waste carts can put small limbs in those as well as leaves, grass, and shrubbery clippings. It is not clear when full brush collection will resume.
Q: By what authority is Mayor Allen Joines allowed to order flags on city property to be flown at half-staff? I thought this could only be ordered by the president or a governor.
J.M.
Answer: “I sought guidance some years ago following the death of a Winston Salem Police Officer,” Mayor Joines said. “The White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs told me that I could order flags at half staff in Winston-Salem as a way to mourn the loss of a local official or public safety officer.”
