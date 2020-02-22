Q: When will the ramps from U.S. 52 at Salem Parkway/Old Business 40 be repaved? The road has been ground up for almost a year.
M.B.
Answer: "The pavement on the interchange ramps has been a maintenance issue for many years," said Pat Ivey, division engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation. "The original concrete is over 60 years old and the last asphalt overlay did not last very long due to the steep grades and heavy truck traffic. Our pavement experts recommended that we NOT replace the asphalt when we milled it off last year because N.C. DOT has experienced similar issues statewide on concrete ramps with steep slopes."
He said the N.C. DOT did replace some of the damaged concrete during the recent closure of Salem Parkway, "and we also plan to re-seal some of the cracks on the ramps that have opened up since they were milled. The concrete pavement on the ramps needs to be completely replaced, but that will not occur until U.S. 52 is upgraded in the future. Once the weather warms up, we will look at smoothing out the rough ramp transitions under the Salem Parkway bridge adjacent to U.S. 52."
Q: I've nearly been hit several times by motorists turning left from the wrong lane at the intersection of Peters Creek and Silas Creek Parkways (one of Winston-Salem's busiest). The lanes are not clearly marked, faded and in need of repainting.
E.M.
Answer: "The Salem Parkway contractor is currently scheduled to return this intersection back to its pre-Business 40 closure configuration in April," Ivey said. "Until then, we will ask the contractor to freshen up the pavement striping at the intersection."
Q: How soon after the primary will campaigns need to remove the signs on the side of the road?
T.P.
Answer: According to the Forsyth County Board of Elections, effective Dec. 1, 2019, any political sign remaining in the right-of-way of the State highway system more than 40 days, and 30 days within the corporate limits of a municipality and maintained by a municipality after the primary or election day is deemed unlawfully placed abandoned property and a person may remove and dispose of such political signs without penalty.
As we mentioned in a recent column, if you are a homeowner or property owner, you have the right to remove any signs placed in the right of way on your property at any time.
Q: The Journal recently printed an article that mentioned a website that gives the flowering dates of trees and flowers. I don’t remember when the article ran. Can you help?
D.S.
Answer: The article in question was by Mary Jac Brennan, an extension agent with N.C. Cooperative Extension. She recommended using the North Carolina Beekeepers Association website, which has a calendar of dates of common flowering plants in the mountain, piedmont and coastal regions at www.ncbeekeepers.org/resources/flowering-plants.
Q: I just got a mailing from the Allen Joines Mayor 2020 campaign, but I live in Clemmons. Why did they send this, considering I can't vote for him?
M.S.
Answer: The direct mail company mistakenly sent some cards to folks outside of Winston-Salem, according to Joines' campaign office. "Sorry to folks who got a card from us that live outside the city," they said. They were not sure how many of the cards went out to people outside the city limits.
