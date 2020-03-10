Q: Now that the 1/4 cent sales tax increase has passed in Forsyth County, when will merchants begin charging the extra tax to consumers? How will merchants be contacted so they know when to start adding it to purchases?
S.R.
Answer: The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will formally vote on March 19 to levy the tax, said Damon Sanders-Pratt, a deputy county manager. Once the board approves the tax, the county will notify the N.C. Secretary of Revenue. From there, “the Secretary of Revenue will provide notice to merchants that the new sales tax will take effect on July 1, 2020, and will provide them with guidance regarding applicability of the tax,” he said.
Q: Now that voters in Forsyth County have approved the sales tax increase, when will commissioners roll back the one-cent property tax increase that passed during the spring of 2019?
J.K.
Answer: “During the (fiscal year) 2020 budget deliberations, the commissioners determined that if the 1/4 cent sales tax referendum was successful, then the one cent added to the property tax rate this year for teacher pay would sunset and be replaced by the sales tax increase,” Sanders-Pratt said. “The County Manager’s recommended budget will reflect the County Commissioners’ intention to reduce the rate.” Under normal circumstances, he said, North Carolina counties cannot adjust their property tax rates up or down after they are set at the beginning of each fiscal year, so the 1 cent reduction would be adopted at the same time as the budget, likely in May or June. As a result, he said, “the one cent property tax reduction will coincide with implementation of the 1/4 cent sales tax increase.”
Q: It was said the N.C. Department of Transportation would repair and replace the lighting along Salem Parkway once construction was completed. My concern is the old lights that are not working once you get west of the Peters Creek Parkway bridge. Can we get an update or accurate information regarding the lighting?
TG
Answer: “N.C. DOT upgraded the street lighting on Salem Parkway within the limits of the Business 40 improvement project between Fourth Street and Church Street,” said Pat Ivey, division engineer with the state DOT. The remainder of the street lighting, between Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and Knollwood St., is owned and maintained by the city. As for that stretch of lighting that is owned by the city, Duke Energy maintains and repairs those lights under an agreement that dates back to 1957. Duke Energy has requested to end the maintenance contract after Dec. 31, 2020, according to Rodd N. Ring, transportation operations manager for the city. “The city is in the process of evaluating the system and determining what improvements are required to maintain the system going further,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.