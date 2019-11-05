Q: When is the new Hoots location opening, and when is Spruce Street Garden Craft Tavern opening?
Answer: Both businesses are expected to open before the end of December.
Spruce Street Garden Craft Tavern, 134 N. Spruce St. downtown, should be open before Christmas, owner Alex Holowell told Michael Hastings, the Journal’s food editor. He said that his concept has changed slightly in the past year, but he still expects to have a combination bar and restaurant in the former location of Dynasty Asian Fusion Cuisine and Wen Hwa restaurants.
The folks behind Hoots Beer Co. and Hoots Roller Bar, 840 Millworks St., expect to open Hoots Satellite, 701 N. Trade St., by the end of the year. Co-owner Eric Swaim said he and his team are putting the finishing touches on the bar at Trade at Seventh streets. Like Hoots Roller Bar, Hoots Satellite will sell Hoots’ own beer plus wine and cocktails, and will operate as a private club.
Q: It’s leaf season again and leaves are already being gathered in the streets at the edge of yards. So they are once again often in the street rather than at the curve as described in directives by the city. Why does the city not enforce this and issue warnings and fines to repeat offenders?
Answer: The city provides a number of services including loose leaf pick-up between November 1 and January 15, and city officials say they do enforce the regulations as spelled out by Sec. 26-6 of city code.
“Sanitation crews currently are picking-up loose leaves quickly and efficiently throughout the city utilizing vacuum leaf loading equipment,” said Bruce Bailiff, code enforcement senior project supervisor with the city. “Enforcement staff cite property owners year round for loose leaf violations, which include improperly containerized leaves, leaves mixed with other waste material, and leaves blocking sidewalks or piles extending into the travelway of the streets.
“We encourage property owners to place loose leaves behind the curb line according to the schedule for their address and geographic area. Placement according to the pickup schedule minimizing blowing and spreading of leaf piles.”
Q: Since losing our beloved L.A. Reynolds, I cannot find anything comparable to them. Do you know of any?
Answer: Here are some recommendations, including ones suggested by Amy Dixon, who writes about gardening for the Journal on Fridays:
- Shouse Nursery, 3621 Reynolda Road (see Facebook page);
- Reynolda Nursery, 5353 Reynolda Road (reynoldanursery.com);
- House of Plants, 507 Harvey St. (houseofplantsinc.com);
- Farmstead Nursery, 1818 N. Peace Haven Road (see Facebook page; open at limited times);
- Frank’s Perennial Border, 1744 W. Clemmonsville Road (franksperennialbordernc.com).
- Myers Greenhouse, 2780 S. Stratford Road (myersgreenhousenc.com)
- Mitchell’s Nursery & Greenhouse, 1088 W. Dalton Road in King (mitchellsnursery.com).
If you’re up for a trip to Guilford County, Dixon recommends A.B. Seed in Colfax, Guilford Garden Center, New Garden Gazebo, Edgefield Plant and Stone, and Soviero’s Garden Center in High Point.
