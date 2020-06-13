Q: When will the multi-use path along Salem Parkway open?
Answer: That is on hold for now.
“Due to the N.C. DOT revenue shortfall created by the COVID-19 pandemic, N.C. DOT is not able to construct the city’s multi-use path as part of the Business 40/Salem Parkway Improvement Project,” said Pat Ivey, division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation. “Therefore, the city will contract the MUP after the Business 40 project is completed.”
Toneq’ McCullough, director of the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation, said that they are working to reschedule this work as soon as possible. “However, because this project is partially federally funded, we have to receive authorization from N.C. DOT to proceed. We are working with them on a revised schedule.” Once they have authorization and a revised schedule, she said, she will share those details with SAM and we will run an update in this column.
Q: I hope you can help me with a dispute I am having with Macy’s. I had been a cardholder with them since the 1980s and had never been late for a payment. I got a notice I was late on a payment I paid on Jan. 16 at the store at Hanes Mall, which has since closed. I called their customer service after I continued to get late fees on the account, and was told the staff was not working due to COVID-19 and I should call back in May. Then when I did call back, my account had been coded delinquent.
Answer: SAM spoke with the media relations director at Macy’s Inc., who passed your information on to their customer service department to resolve it as soon as possible. The issue has been resolved and your account should now be cleared.
Q: Can you run a list of black-owned businesses in Winston-Salem so I can show my support?
Answer: That list is too long to run in this column, but you can find it at www.tinyurl.com/wsnc-blackowned
“On June 8, I was having a late lunch at Village Tavern on Hanes Mall Boulevard. A very pleasant couple smiled and acknowledged me. When they finished their meal, they gave me another smile. When I finished my meal, the server informed me that the couple had paid for my meal. She was told to inform me only after they had left the restaurant. I told the waitress how this gesture had touched my heart — the next day, June 9, was my 80th Birthday. She served me ice cream. Thank you wonderful couple.” D.B.J.
“My thanks to all the people who offered to help me when I fell recently at Thruway in front of Dewey’s. Offers of help came in all forms: a call to 911, paper towels for my bleeding arm and head, a call to my dentist’s office to cancel an appointment, and genuine concern for my well being. Thank you, kind folks, I was taken to Forsyth ER where I received excellent care, too. I am doing well and very thankful I didn’t break any bones.” — F.G.
