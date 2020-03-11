Q: Now that the primary is over, isn’t it time for those political signs on the roads to come down?
J.G.
Q: Can I take down a political sign that doesn’t belong to me now that the primary has ended?
J.W.
Answer: According to General Statute 136-32, compliant political signs — ones legally in the right-of-way — are permitted starting on the 30th day before the start of early voting and ending on the 10th day after the primary or election day. Since the primary was last Tuesday, the signs should be taken down by this weekend.
“Per the NC General Statutes, City staff may not remove political signs from state-maintained roads until after 30 days have passed from the General/Primary Elections,” said Jeff Vaughn, senior zoning inspector for the city. “City staff may remove political signs in the rights-of-way of city-maintained streets. City staff has been working to remove all other temporary signs from the rights-of-way which are not allowed.”
As for taking down signs yourself, you can always take those down if they are in the portion of the right-of-way that is on your property. Otherwise, the city asks that civilians not take down signs themselves. Instead, you should call City Link at 336-727-8000 or 311 to report such signs and “allow city staff to investigate and remove, if applicable, or take other appropriate enforcement actions,” Vaughn said.
Tax Assistance
Now that early voting has ended at Southside Branch Library, the Tax Aide Program of the AARP Foundation is providing free personal income tax return preparation there as well as at the Reynolda branch, starting today.
Trained and certified volunteers will be available to assist in preparing and e-filing 2019 Federal and State personal income returns. The taxpayer need not be a member of AARP. No appointments.
The programs are at:
- Reynolda Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays through April 14;
- Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays through April 9 (they will be closed April 10 on Easter weekend).
People wanting assistance should arrive by noon. The program asks that you not call the library with questions.
Required documentation includes: a picture ID for yourself and, if filing jointly, your spouse; Social Security ID for yourself, spouse and dependents; 2019 W-2s, 1099s, Social Security statements and any other income documents; 1095-A form if you purchased ACA insurance (they cannot prepare a return without it); a 2018 tax return if available; evidence of deductible expenses; name, address and tax ID of child care providers; income and expense details for self-employed businesses; and bank account information, including routing and account numbers if a refund is to be direct deposited. Both spouses must be present to sign a joint return.
