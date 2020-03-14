Q: I am trying to find out about a concert in the late 1960s that I attended. It was called the “Where the Action Is” Road Show, from the TV series, in the old Memorial Coliseum. I remember seeing Keith Allison and some of the Action dancers mixing with people in the lobby but can’t recall any others that performed. I cannot find out anything on the internet.
Answer: The concert you may be thinking about was held May 7, 1966. Among the performers were Gary Lewis & The Playboys, Paul Revere & Raiders, Billy Joe Royal, Steve Alaimo, Knickerbockers, Viceroys and Linda Scott. The listing we found did not show Allison being at that show, but the information may be incomplete; he was a regular on the TV show that inspired the tour, and appeared at many of the tour stops.
A later show, held July 9, 1966, at Greensboro Coliseum, featured the Young Rascals (a popular band Dick Clark recruited to headline the tour starting that July), The Critters, the Triumphs, Knickerbockers, Steve Alaimo, B.J. Thomas, Tina Mason, The Shades of Blue, Keith Allison and the Action Kids. Prices for that concert ranged from $2 to $3.
“Where the Action Is” was a music variety show on ABC from 1965-67 that was created by Dick Clark, and the performers at the touring road show were mostly regulars from that series. According to a fan site, the final tour from the show was in 1967, with Neil Diamond as the headliner, but it was a short tour and apparently did not include any North Carolina stops.
You can see some newspaper ads for the “Where the Action Is” road shows and see a list of other tour stops at “A Rock n’ Roll Historian,” a blog devoted to concerts of the 1950s-70s, at tinyurl.com/wheretheactionis.
Q: Who decides when Daylight Saving Time begins? Each year it seems to start earlier. Didn’t it used to start at the end of March? Why does it keep moving?
Answer: In 2005, the U.S. Congress passed the Energy Policy Act of 2005. Since 2007, Daylight Saving Time has begun at 2 a.m. on the second Sunday of March and ended on the first Sunday of November. Two states opted out, Hawaii and Arizona.
Before that, the Uniform Time Act of 1966 had set the time Daylight Saving started on the first Sunday of April (except in 1974/75, when it was briefly year-round).
This year’s March 8 was as early as DST can start; next year, it will be on March 14.
Tea Sets
Veronica Scales, a Girl Scout leader with the troop at United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, wrote to SAM saying that they are planning to have a tea party for their girls but need some help from the public. “I was wondering if you would ask to see if anyone has tea cups and saucers that they are trying to get rid of,” she wrote. “I have 25 girls from Daisy to teenagers. We seem to have misplaced ours in cleanup.” The event will be held in May. If you can help, contact her at 336-725-6699 or email vscalesv@aol.com.
