Q: I noticed the Winston-Salem Police are growing beards. This is a great look for the police department.

Answer: That was only temporary. Beards “are not generally allowed,” said Lt. Jose Gomez, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem Police Department. “We have grooming standards employees have to follow, including nail polish colors. However, these standards were relaxed for employees who participated in the ‘No Shave November’ campaign during November and December.”

The campaign, which is designed to raise awareness and money to fund the fight against cancer, was first run by the WSPD in fall of 2018 and again in 2019.

“All Winston-Salem Police Department employees were given the opportunity to make a donation to this worthy cause,” Gomez said. “With their donation, employees were able to grow beards or wear any color fingernail polish for the months of November and December.”

The 2018 campaign raised more than $13,000. The 2019 campaign did even better, raising $15,7774.99, he said. The funds raised were distributed to Brenner Children’s Hospital, Special Olympics, and the Winston-Salem Police Foundation.

“The Winston-Salem Police Department thanks all of its employees for helping with the fight against cancer,” Gomez said.

Q: What is the large square concrete structure at the corner of Reynolda and Coliseum Drive? I drive past it daily but have never been able to tell what it is.

Answer: The concrete structure you are referring to at the corner of Coliseum Drive and Reynolda Road was a cistern for the Reynolda Estate’s original irrigation system.

Q: I was told that you can slice mold off cheese and it is still edible. Is this true?

Answer: It depends on the kind of cheese.

“Foods that can be consumed after finding mold include: hard salami, dry-cured country hams, hard cheese, and firm fruits and vegetables such as cabbage, bell peppers and carrots,” said Jami Lawhon, an extension agent who specializes in family and consumer sciences.

“The hard salami and dry-cured ham should have the mold scrubbed off the surface. The mold found on hard cheese and firm fruits and vegetables should be cut off at least one inch around and below the mold. Be careful to keep the knife away from the mold itself so it does not cross-contaminate other parts of the food.”

Soft cheeses or shredded cheese that develop mold should be thrown out. And always follow the basic rule of thumb with food: when in doubt, throw it out.

Q: I need help from Veteran’s Affairs for my husband, but I don’t know who to contact. Can you help?

Answer: SAM got in touch with the Veterans Affairs office in Salisbury, and a spokesman there said he would email you to get your husband’s name and see how they can help. Owing to privacy issues, they cannot share information on your case with SAM. In general, you can call the VA’s main number in Salisbury at 704-638-9000 to be connected with a specific department, or communicate through your medical provider.

