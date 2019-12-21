Q: When did NORAD start tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve?
Answer: NORAD — the North American Aerospace Defense Command — has been keeping track of St. Nick since even before there was a NORAD.
The air defense group uses satellites, radar and a ground-based sensor system to monitor the North American airspace for signs of rockets, missiles, planes — anything that flies.
The tradition of Santa-watching started with NORAD’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command, or CONAD, back in 1955, when, as NORAD’s website puts it, “A Colorado Springs-based Sears Roebuck & Co. advertisement for children to call Santa misprinted the telephone number.”
Instead of reaching Santa, the phone number put kids through to the CONAD commander-in-chief’s operations hotline. The operations director at the time, Col. Harry Shoup, had his staff check the radar for indications of Santa making his way south from the North Pole. Children who called were given updates on his location, and a tradition was born. NORAD replaced CONAD in 1958 and took over the tradition. Shoup, who died in 2009, was designated “NORAD’s First Santa Tracker.”
No government money is used for the Santa-tracking operation, according to NORAD’s website. The tracking headquarters is Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado.
The website www.noradsanta.org keeps track of Santa’s progress, and NORAD also has apps available.
Christmas Restaurants
Here is an updated list of Winston-Salem restaurants that have let us know they will be open on Christmas Day.
- Butcher & Bull, 425 N. Cherry St., will have a Christmas-themed menu and is only taking walk-ins, no reservations.
- The Katharine Brasserie and Bar, 51 East Fourth St., will have brunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations for large parties are full, but some walk-ins may be available.
- Sir Winston Wine Loft & Restaurant, 104 W. Fourth St., will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and then 4:30 to 8 p.m. Reservations are not required.
- Thai Harmony, 102 W. Third St., will be open from 1 to 10 p.m.
- Downtown Thai & Pho, 271 W. Fourth St., will be open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and then from 5 to 10 p.m.
- Earl’s, 121 W. Ninth St., will be open 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- East China, 216 Summit Square Blvd., 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., serving menu items but not lunch specials.
- Nawab Indian Cuisine, 129 S. Stratford Road, will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 5 to 10 p.m.
- Tin Tin Buffet, 110 Hanes Square Circle, will be open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Sampan Chinese Restaurant, 985 Peters Creek Parkway, will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Grandma Ruby’s Country Cookin’, 6110 University Parkway, will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Additionally, some chains such as Waffle House and IHOP are traditionally open for Christmas.
We are going to run a list of restaurants open for dinner on Christmas Eve in Tuesday’s column; managers or owners should let us know their plans at asksam@wsjournal.com by noon Monday.
