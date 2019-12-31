Q: When did people first start making New Year’s Resolutions?
A.G.
Answer: The first resolutions tied to the start of a new year are believed to have come about in Babylon, about 4,000 years ago.
“They were also the first to hold recorded celebrations in honor of the new year — though for them the year began not in January but in mid-March, when the crops were planted,” according to a column at History.com. “During a massive 12-day religious festival known as Akitu, the Babylonians crowned a new king or reaffirmed their loyalty to the reigning king. They also made promises to the gods to pay their debts and return any objects they had borrowed.”
In ancient Rome, the Romans offered sacrifices to Janus, a two-faced god who symbolically looked backwards into the previous year and ahead toward the future. “The Romans offered sacrifices to the deity and made promises of good conduct for the coming year,” according to the column. “For early Christians, the first day of the new year became the traditional occasion for thinking about one’s past mistakes and resolving to do and be better in the future.”
Q: Why do some New Year’s Eve decorations show a baby? When did that custom come about?
L.B.
Answer: “The idea of using an infant to symbolize the start of a new cycle began in ancient Greece, about 600 B.C., “ according to the book “Extraordinary Origins of Everyday Things” by Charles Panati. “It was customary at the festival of Dionysus, god of wine and general revelry, to parade a babe cradled in a winnowing basket. This represented the annual rebirth of that god as the spirit of fertility.
“Our modern image of a baby in a diaper with a New Year’s banner across its chest originated in Germany in the 14th century. Celebrated in folk songs and illustrations of the day, the diapered tot was brought to America by German immigrants.”
Q: I thought UNC-TV was supposed to have a program about “aging backwards” this week at 10 p.m. but I cannot find it on Spectrum at all. Also there is a show on national parks I cannot find. Can you?
S.P.
Answer: You may be thinking of two shows that are on today: “Forever Painless,” a program with host Miranda Esmonde-White, an author who writes about aging and fitness. It airs at 10 a.m. (not p.m.) today on UNC-TV, the primary channel; or “Aging Backwards 3” with Esmonde-White, which will air at 5 p.m. today on Explorer Channel, one of UNC-TV’s secondary channels (1277 on Spectrum).
As for national parks, we’re not sure which program you may be thinking about. PBS’s “National Parks” documentary from 2009, by Ken Burns and Dayton Duncan, is not currently on the schedule. “Outside with Greg Aiello,” which explores national park areas, airs at 7:30 a.m. Saturdays on the North Carolina Channel, another of UNC-TV’s secondary channels (1276 on Spectrum).
Wedding Dress Repurposing
R.W. wrote in asking SAM for tips of any source in town that will repurpose an old wedding dress to use for christening gowns for babies who were stillborn. Any groups that can use that material can let us know at asksam@wsjournal.com.
